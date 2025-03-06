rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
New York und umgegend / engraved by R. Kupfer, N.Y.
Save
Edit Image
public domain etchingvintage postersvintage illustration public domainnew york posterartvintagepublic domainillustration
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
The south prospect of the city of New York in America
The south prospect of the city of New York in America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688832/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
New York / painted by Heine, J. Kummer & Döpler ; engraved by Himely.
New York / painted by Heine, J. Kummer & Döpler ; engraved by Himely.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689082/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
The city of greater New York / [...] Charles Hart.
The city of greater New York / [...] Charles Hart.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691369/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
City of New York / sketched and drawn on stone by C. Parsons., N. Currier (Firm)
City of New York / sketched and drawn on stone by C. Parsons., N. Currier (Firm)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691375/image-newyork-new-york-public-domain-art-print-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Port of New York--Birds eye view from the Battery, looking south, Currier & Ives.
The Port of New York--Birds eye view from the Battery, looking south, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691293/image-new-york-currier-ives-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
New York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
New York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690697/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
New York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
New York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Bird's eye view of the city of New York - chromo
Bird's eye view of the city of New York - chromo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689609/birds-eye-view-the-city-new-york-chromoFree Image from public domain license
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690110/png-american-architecture-artView license
Grand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…
Grand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686832/image-new-york-bridge-poster-panoramaFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Wall paper manufactory of Janeway & Carpender, New Brunswick, N.J. / Chas. Hart lith., 36 Vesey St., N.Y.
Wall paper manufactory of Janeway & Carpender, New Brunswick, N.J. / Chas. Hart lith., 36 Vesey St., N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690544/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…
A view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690677/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pulaski, New York. Bird's eye view perspective map not drawn to scale.
Pulaski, New York. Bird's eye view perspective map not drawn to scale.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666511/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
Plan of the New York state prison at Mount Pleasant
Plan of the New York state prison at Mount Pleasant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690729/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717669/png-america-american-architectureView license
New interchange station, 31st and Market streets, West Philadelphia, 1902, with operating yard, from official plans
New interchange station, 31st and Market streets, West Philadelphia, 1902, with operating yard, from official plans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688474/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731155/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Birds-eye view, World's Columbian Exposition
Birds-eye view, World's Columbian Exposition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689814/birds-eye-view-worlds-columbian-expositionFree Image from public domain license
New York trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757279/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
East view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…
East view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690687/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Young America hams and breakfast bacon, E.S. Baker, New York
Young America hams and breakfast bacon, E.S. Baker, New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690299/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Art market poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Abraham Lincoln. President of the United States, assassinated April 14th 1865 / engraved and published by John C. McRae, 105…
Abraham Lincoln. President of the United States, assassinated April 14th 1865 / engraved and published by John C. McRae, 105…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690462/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Water (1568) by Jost Amman and Wenzel Jamnitzer I
Water (1568) by Jost Amman and Wenzel Jamnitzer I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9995080/water-1568-jost-amman-and-wenzel-jamnitzerFree Image from public domain license
Retro cityscape poster template, editable design
Retro cityscape poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8622651/retro-cityscape-poster-template-editable-designView license
The general conference of the Methodist Episcopal church, south. Convened in Nashville, Tennessee, on the first day of May…
The general conference of the Methodist Episcopal church, south. Convened in Nashville, Tennessee, on the first day of May…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688079/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license