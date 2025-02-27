Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagephiladelphiahorse postervintage horse postervintage posterhorse breedslithographpubamerica horse breeds printThe Principal breeds of horses in use in North America / drawn from life, lith'd. & pub'd. by A. Kollner, Philadelphia.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1007 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7231 x 8616 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEverybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23349875/image-cartoon-horse-faceView licenseEast view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. 