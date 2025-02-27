Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagemassachusettsvintage poster carvintage posterpublic domain images carcarindustry vintagepublic domain posterWason Manufacturing Company of Springfield, Mass. - railway car builders, car wheels and general railway, work / sketched & on stone by Parsons & Atwater.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 870 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10461 x 7583 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCar repair specialist poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550959/car-repair-specialist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe City of Boston / Parsons & Atwater del., Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690300/the-city-boston-parsons-atwater-del-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDigital transformation technology poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760337/png-1970-abstract-americanView licenseNight scene at an American railway junction: Lightning Express, Flying Mail, and Owl Trains, "on time" / Parsons & Atwater…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689162/image-vintage-train-owl-posterFree Image from public domain licenseMoving services poster template, logistics designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497307/imageView licensePortland star match factory, Portland, Me. / JC [monogram] ; Geo. Beach at ebb-tide, Chatham, Mass. / W.N. Bartholomew ; by W.N. Bartholomew., L. Prang & Co., publisher