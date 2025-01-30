rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The ship & its furniture / On stone by L. Brechemin ; P.S. Duval, lith., Phila., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
Save
Edit Image
antique shipvintage postervintage compass illustrationvintage illustration shipsanchor artfurniture illustrationanchor illustrationamerican
Wanderlust vintage Ephemera poster template, editable text
Wanderlust vintage Ephemera poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631041/wanderlust-vintage-ephemera-poster-template-editable-textView license
[Cabinet lathe, grinding apparatus and work bench] / P.S. Duval, Lith. Phila. ; on stone by P.C. Hollis., Duval, Peter S.…
[Cabinet lathe, grinding apparatus and work bench] / P.S. Duval, Lith. Phila. ; on stone by P.C. Hollis., Duval, Peter S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691347/image-vintage-poster-cabinet-antique-holly-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage ephemera design element set
Editable vintage ephemera design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16018484/editable-vintage-ephemera-design-element-setView license
[Two fossils, Fig. 3 and Fig. 4] / C. Fenderich del. ; P.S. Duval, Lith. Phila., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
[Two fossils, Fig. 3 and Fig. 4] / C. Fenderich del. ; P.S. Duval, Lith. Phila., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690560/image-vintage-poster-illustrated-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage tattoo design element set
Editable vintage tattoo design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16269659/editable-vintage-tattoo-design-element-setView license
Pennington & Cos. aerial steam ship or composite ballon / lith. of P.S. Duval, Philada., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
Pennington & Cos. aerial steam ship or composite ballon / lith. of P.S. Duval, Philada., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688983/image-vintage-poster-aircraft-ballonFree Image from public domain license
Caribbean cruise Instagram post template
Caribbean cruise Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549587/caribbean-cruise-instagram-post-templateView license
[Fossil, Fig. 2] / C. Fenderich del. ; P.S. Duval, Lith., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
[Fossil, Fig. 2] / C. Fenderich del. ; P.S. Duval, Lith., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688052/image-fossil-fig-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Cruise ship Instagram post template, editable text
Cruise ship Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644621/cruise-ship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
[Sheet of flowers and leaves] / on stone by J. Ackerman., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
[Sheet of flowers and leaves] / on stone by J. Ackerman., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686731/image-vintage-poster-illustration-sheetFree Image from public domain license
Health checkup editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
Health checkup editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733439/health-checkup-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView license
Empire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…
Empire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690767/image-vintage-poster-illustration-firefighter-1851Free Image from public domain license
International shipping poster template, editable text and design
International shipping poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015699/international-shipping-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain license
Alcoholic drink label template
Alcoholic drink label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854034/alcoholic-drink-label-templateView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690551/image-illustration-vintage-poster-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain license
Seafood cookbook Instagram post template
Seafood cookbook Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102100/seafood-cookbook-instagram-post-templateView license
East view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…
East view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690687/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage journal illustration sticker set, editable design
Vintage journal illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701583/vintage-journal-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Charleston, S.C. custom house / C.C. Kuchel ; P.S. Duval & Co.'s Steam Lith. Press, Philada.
Charleston, S.C. custom house / C.C. Kuchel ; P.S. Duval & Co.'s Steam Lith. Press, Philada.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691119/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122750/famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Bird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691361/image-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122669/editable-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Travel plan poster template, editable text and design
Travel plan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12710321/travel-plan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
State Capitol of New Jersey at Trenton. Built 1794. Altered & enlarged 1845 & 46 / H. Whateley ; John Notman, Phila, archt.…
State Capitol of New Jersey at Trenton. Built 1794. Altered & enlarged 1845 & 46 / H. Whateley ; John Notman, Phila, archt.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691374/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Free shipping poster template, editable text & design
Free shipping poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198630/free-shipping-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689489/image-diploma-queen-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Blue background, vintage Ephemera mixed media
Blue background, vintage Ephemera mixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628942/blue-background-vintage-ephemera-mixed-mediaView license
A lithograph illustration of a ship and interiors by Peter Duval. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
A lithograph illustration of a ship and interiors by Peter Duval. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/429748/free-illustration-image-nautical-ship-sailingFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
Seafood restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539098/seafood-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…
View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689406/image-bethlehem-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758489/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The natural bridge, Rockbridge County, Va. from a sketch by Maj. Ths. H. Williamson, instructor of drawing, in the Va.…
The natural bridge, Rockbridge County, Va. from a sketch by Maj. Ths. H. Williamson, instructor of drawing, in the Va.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690751/image-vintage-poster-queen-bridge-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Be kind Instagram story template
Be kind Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729333/kind-instagram-story-templateView license
American prize fruit with basket / G. Spohni lith, Phila.
American prize fruit with basket / G. Spohni lith, Phila.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690710/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Furniture shipping poster template, editable text and design
Furniture shipping poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922166/furniture-shipping-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Masonic temple / lith. J.J. Wynkoop, 154 S. 4th St., Phila.
Masonic temple / lith. J.J. Wynkoop, 154 S. 4th St., Phila.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690619/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection poster template, editable text and design
Vintage furniture collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912791/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Ships at sea, some undersail, one shipwreck] / C. Köpper.
[Ships at sea, some undersail, one shipwreck] / C. Köpper.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688409/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license