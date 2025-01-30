Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageantique shipvintage postervintage compass illustrationvintage illustration shipsanchor artfurniture illustrationanchor illustrationamericanThe ship & its furniture / On stone by L. Brechemin ; P.S. Duval, lith., Phila., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 972 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9104 x 7374 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWanderlust vintage Ephemera poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631041/wanderlust-vintage-ephemera-poster-template-editable-textView license[Cabinet lathe, grinding apparatus and work bench] / P.S. Duval, Lith. Phila. ; on stone by P.C. Hollis., Duval, Peter S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691347/image-vintage-poster-cabinet-antique-holly-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage ephemera design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16018484/editable-vintage-ephemera-design-element-setView license[Two fossils, Fig. 3 and Fig. 4] / C. Fenderich del. ; P.S. Duval, Lith. Phila., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690560/image-vintage-poster-illustrated-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage tattoo design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16269659/editable-vintage-tattoo-design-element-setView licensePennington & Cos. aerial steam ship or composite ballon / lith. of P.S. Duval, Philada., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688983/image-vintage-poster-aircraft-ballonFree Image from public domain licenseCaribbean cruise Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549587/caribbean-cruise-instagram-post-templateView license[Fossil, Fig. 2] / C. Fenderich del. ; P.S. Duval, Lith., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688052/image-fossil-fig-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseCruise ship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644621/cruise-ship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Sheet of flowers and leaves] / on stone by J. Ackerman., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686731/image-vintage-poster-illustration-sheetFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733439/health-checkup-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView licenseEmpire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690767/image-vintage-poster-illustration-firefighter-1851Free Image from public domain licenseInternational shipping poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015699/international-shipping-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain licenseAlcoholic drink label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854034/alcoholic-drink-label-templateView licenseThe volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690551/image-illustration-vintage-poster-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood cookbook Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102100/seafood-cookbook-instagram-post-templateView licenseEast view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690687/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage journal illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701583/vintage-journal-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseCharleston, S.C. custom house / C.C. Kuchel ; P.S. Duval & Co.'s Steam Lith. Press, Philada.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691119/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122750/famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691361/image-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122669/editable-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseTravel plan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12710321/travel-plan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseState Capitol of New Jersey at Trenton. Built 1794. Altered & enlarged 1845 & 46 / H. Whateley ; John Notman, Phila, archt.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691374/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFree shipping poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198630/free-shipping-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDiploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689489/image-diploma-queen-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseBlue background, vintage Ephemera mixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628942/blue-background-vintage-ephemera-mixed-mediaView licenseA lithograph illustration of a ship and interiors by Peter Duval. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/429748/free-illustration-image-nautical-ship-sailingFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539098/seafood-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689406/image-bethlehem-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758489/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe natural bridge, Rockbridge County, Va. from a sketch by Maj. Ths. H. Williamson, instructor of drawing, in the Va.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690751/image-vintage-poster-queen-bridge-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseBe kind Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729333/kind-instagram-story-templateView licenseAmerican prize fruit with basket / G. Spohni lith, Phila.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690710/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture shipping poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922166/furniture-shipping-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMasonic temple / lith. J.J. Wynkoop, 154 S. 4th St., Phila.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690619/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912791/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Ships at sea, some undersail, one shipwreck] / C. Köpper.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688409/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license