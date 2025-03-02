rawpixel
St. Louis in 1832. From an original painting by Geo. Catlin in possession of the Mercantile Library Association
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Our city, (St. Louis, Mo.) / lith. by A. Janicke & Co., St. Louis.
Art painting gallery poster template, customizable design & text
East view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…
Art painting museum poster template, customizable design & text
Hidatsa Village, Earth-covered Lodges, on the Knife River, 1810 Miles above St. Louis by George Catlin
Art museum poster template, customizable design & text
St. Louis in 1832. From an original painting by Geo. Catlin in possession of the Mercantile Library Association (1850–1869)…
Art gallery poster template, editable text and design
U.S. Marine Hospital, St. Louis, Mo: Panoramic view
Camping and reading instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
Woman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
[La Crosse, Wisc. 1873]
Flower shop poster template, editable text and design
Jefferson Barracks, MO: U.S. General Hospital
Creativity & art poster template, editable text and design
Marine Hospital at St. Louis, Missouri
Everybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and design
Sea-lion sculptures in a pond at the St. Louis Zoo, sometimes called "America's Top Free Attraction" (although there's a…
Textbook poster template
Hope / N.Y.
Women's history month poster template
The Chicago Platform and Candidate
Picture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with Madonna and Child painting, remixed by rawpixel.
The Gun Boat Candidate, At the Battle of Malvern Hill
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Group of North American Indians from Life. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Georges Seurat quote Facebook story template
Abraham's Dream! – "Coming Events Cast Their Shadows Before"
Retro collage with vintage elements, editable design
Lovell General Hospital, Portsmouth Grove, R.I
Vintage collage set elements, customizable design
Catlin and Party Stalking Buffalo, Upper Missouri by George Catlin
Vintage collection poster template, editable text and design
A century of charades by William M. Bellamy
Winter art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
New York / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
Art magazine book cover template
A century of charades by William M. Bellamy
