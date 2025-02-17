Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecatholicroman catholicnew york churchcatholic printroman catholic churchchurchartvintageDeutsche Romisch Katholische. St. Nicholas Kirche in New York. German Roman Catholic St. Nicholas Church in New York, c1848 Dec. 22.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 907 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7656 x 10128 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPrayer night blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444352/prayer-night-blog-banner-templateView licenseGezicht op Westminster Abbey (1860 - c. 1880) by York and Sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13756567/gezicht-westminster-abbey-1860-1880-york-and-sonFree Image from public domain licenseChurch conference blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791360/church-conference-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687940/image-antique-prints-ocean-liner-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at Christmas, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522180/church-christmas-editable-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe patriarch Sanct Joseph our all holy patron saint of the Roman Catholic churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689070/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseFree Saint Nicholas Cathedral, Monaco photo, public domain travel CC0 image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5919345/photo-image-public-domain-free-cityFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseEntrance to First Congregational Church, Broadway, New York, MDCCCXLV, c1845.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690531/entrance-first-congregational-church-broadway-new-york-mdcccxlv-c1845Free Image from public domain licenseArt of being fragile Instagram post template with portrait of Oscar Wilde, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498827/image-face-person-artView licenseSchool, church, monastery, St. Ursula, Vienna I., Johannesg.8th. (1902)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11581678/school-church-monastery-st-ursula-vienna-i-johannesg8th-1902Free Image from public domain licensePraise the lord poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSt. Josephs Catholic Church, Albany, N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690142/st-josephs-catholic-church-albany-nyFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseThe Saint Nicholas Society of the city of New York founded February XXVIII - MDCCCXXXV, J. Ottman Lithographic Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690332/image-vintage-poster-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseChurch conference Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787629/church-conference-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseDe provincie Noord-Holland. 424,000 inwoners (1850) by Willem Bal and Jan Schuitemakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13780676/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203526/worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe general conference of the Methodist Episcopal church, south. Convened in Nashville, Tennessee, on the first day of May…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688079/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license22., Kaisermühlen - Schüttauplatz - Kaisermühlen Church, postcard (1911) by Salvatorianerkolleg Kaisermühlenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644425/image-people-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseTerrance i.e. Terence Cardinal Cooke, Archbishop, Diocese of New York by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6312560/terrance-ie-terence-cardinal-cooke-archbishop-diocese-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseTHE SCOTT CENTENARY: JEDBURGH ABBEY. (1871)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11660274/the-scott-centenary-jedburgh-abbey-1871Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959190/business-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Conspiracy or the Light Enemies.(Cartoon) (1848)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11583324/the-conspiracy-the-light-enemiescartoon-1848Free Image from public domain licenseProperty's value Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822419/propertys-value-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBenedict Neefs, Abbot von Tongerlo (Carikatur) (1790) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624367/image-paper-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseHoly week blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444355/holy-week-blog-banner-templateView license19., Sievering - with Sieveringer church, panoramic view of the city center, postcard (1915) by Josef Eberle and Deutscher…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11567972/image-people-church-artFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918225/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrom the History Sheets: The Synod of Antwerp 1566 (1566–1590) by FransHogenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11702150/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe noble women's convent of the Salesian nuns on Rennweg / Le Couvent des Demoiselles de St. Marie Salesienne au Rennweg…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594312/image-paper-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCardinal Mindszenty, NYC by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6298228/cardinal-mindszenty-nycFree Image from public domain licenseNew York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseThe Congress of Ems (Emser punctuation of the Archbishops of Mainz, Trier, Cologne and Salzburg in August 1786) (1786) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11597808/image-paper-art-manFree Image from public domain license