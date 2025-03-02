rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Washington. From the original portrait painted by Rembrandt Peale / Drawn on stone by Rembrandt Peale ; Litho of Pendleton…
Save
Edit Image
rembrandtpublic domain rembrandtillustrated portraitlithographbaroque painting public domainvintage posterrembrandt paintingrembrandt peale public domain
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
General Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…
General Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688533/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Washington, Currier & Ives.
Washington, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686809/washington-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
George Washington Esqr. Late president of the United States of America. From an original picture in the possession of J.…
George Washington Esqr. Late president of the United States of America. From an original picture in the possession of J.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688745/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Washington
Portrait of Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688167/portrait-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template
Art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Washington / Maurin ; lith. de Delpech, à Paris.
Washington / Maurin ; lith. de Delpech, à Paris.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690843/washington-maurin-lith-delpech-parisFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template
Art & History class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView license
George Washington, Patriae Pater
George Washington, Patriae Pater
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066407/george-washington-patriae-paterFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956270/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
G. Washington, c1876.
G. Washington, c1876.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690521/washington-c1876Free Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template
Vintage collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032240/vintage-collection-poster-templateView license
Washington as a freemason
Washington as a freemason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690632/washington-freemasonFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Washington
Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688411/washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
G. Washington (Washington, George,--1732-1799)
G. Washington (Washington, George,--1732-1799)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690473/washington-washington-george-1732-1799Free Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
Washington
Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689702/washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template
Art museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView license
Washington at the battle of Trenton, c1875.
Washington at the battle of Trenton, c1875.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688268/washington-the-battle-trenton-c1875Free Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
General Washington / J. Trenchard, sculp.
General Washington / J. Trenchard, sculp.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688775/general-washington-trenchard-sculpFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Washington taking command of the army at Cambridge, c1875.
Washington taking command of the army at Cambridge, c1875.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690052/washington-taking-command-the-army-cambridge-c1875Free Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Instagram post template
Vintage collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966614/vintage-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
General Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…
General Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690671/image-vintage-poster-1797-active-18th-century-19th-century-johnFree Image from public domain license
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Confederate States of America : 22 February 1862 - deo vindice / Andrew B. Graham Litho. Washington, D.C.
The Confederate States of America : 22 February 1862 - deo vindice / Andrew B. Graham Litho. Washington, D.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688170/image-vintage-poster-1862-americaFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Head of George Washington by Rembrandt Peale
Head of George Washington by Rembrandt Peale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723085/head-george-washington-rembrandt-pealeFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
"George Washington" / A. Weidenbach.
"George Washington" / A. Weidenbach.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688262/george-washington-weidenbachFree Image from public domain license
Museum poster template
Museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708576/museum-poster-templateView license
Washington / painted by Cogniet, 1836 ; engraved by Laugier, 1839.
Washington / painted by Cogniet, 1836 ; engraved by Laugier, 1839.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691140/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Dr. Spurzheim--divisions of the organs of phrenology marked externally
Dr. Spurzheim--divisions of the organs of phrenology marked externally
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690704/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license