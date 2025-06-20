rawpixel
The ancient city of Jerusalem with Solomon's Temple
The temple of Solomon at Jerusalem. Coloured engraving, ca. 1804-1811.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967606/the-temple-solomon-jerusalem-coloured-engraving-ca-1804-1811Free Image from public domain license
The temple of Solomon at Jerusalem: interior. Coloured engraving, ca. 1804-1811.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953898/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Solomon's Temple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691277/solomons-templeFree Image from public domain license
The Temple of Solomon: aerial view, with flames billowing from the sacrificial altar. Wood engraving.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13973420/image-pattern-fire-woodFree Image from public domain license
A beautiful and accurate elevation of the temple of Solomon...
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691235/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A reproduction of a beautiful and accurate elevation of the temple of Solomon taken from the celebrated model erected by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688856/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The ark of the covenant guarded by angels in the Temple of Solomon. Engraving.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13996624/the-ark-the-covenant-guarded-angels-the-temple-solomon-engravingFree Image from public domain license
The Temple of Solomon, its grounds and some of its interiors. Engraving.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981193/the-temple-solomon-its-grounds-and-some-its-interiors-engravingFree Image from public domain license
The bustling courtyard of the temple of Solomon. Etching by J. Danckerts.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14019861/the-bustling-courtyard-the-temple-solomon-etching-danckertsFree Image from public domain license
Gezicht op de binnenplaats van de Tempel van Salomo (1760) by anonymous, anonymous and anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13762922/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gezicht op de binnenplaats van de Tempel van Salomo (1754 - 1755) by Robert Sayer and anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763486/image-paper-horse-personFree Image from public domain license
Tempel van Salomon, Jeruzalem (variant B) (1669 - 1712) by Jan Luyken
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13782581/tempel-van-salomon-jeruzalem-variant-1669-1712-jan-luykenFree Image from public domain license
Tempel van Salomon, Jeruzalem (variant A) (1682) by Jan Luyken and Willem Goeree
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13756695/image-paper-cartoon-artFree Image from public domain license
Ground plans of Solomon's Temple & environment according to Dr. Schick by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6810303/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tempel van Salomon in Jeruzalem (1705) by Jan Luyken and Pieter Mortier I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13756910/tempel-van-salomon-jeruzalem-1705-jan-luyken-and-pieter-mortierFree Image from public domain license
Air raid shelter at Solomon's Quarries, 1945 by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6843480/air-raid-shelter-solomons-quarries-1945-the-matson-photo-serviceFree Image from public domain license
Solomon's Temple, B.C. 1000 by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6862750/solomons-temple-bc-1000-the-matson-photo-serviceFree Image from public domain license
North city wall above entrance to Solomon's Quarries, Bezetha Jerusalem by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6807138/photo-image-sky-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Solomon's Stables by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6813331/solomons-stables-the-matson-photo-serviceFree Image from public domain license
The Temple area. Jerusalem. The Dome of the Rock and the western Temple wall by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6836150/photo-image-art-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain license