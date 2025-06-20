Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagepostervintage posterantique printpublic domain postersantiqueartvintagepublic domainMrs. S.A. Allen's world's hair dressing or zylobalsamum, c1860 May 29.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 913 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6451 x 8476 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe world's beauties, first-series, Allen & Ginter, manufacturers of cigarettes, Richmond, Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689173/image-cigarettes-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable real pressed butterfly design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView licenseEnsemblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901314/ensembleFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEnsemblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906814/ensembleFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseAda Rehanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847065/ada-rehanFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556687/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAmerican prize fruit no. 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690662/american-prize-fruit-noFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license76 fine cut chewing tobacco. Manufactured by Allen & Ellishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689913/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHaydens & Allen...saddlery hardward, carriage trimmings & C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688156/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBoys come over here, you're wanted / printed by David Allen & Sons Ld., Harrow, Middlesex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686691/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseAllen & Ginter, naval flags, Richmond straight cut no. 1 and Virginia brights cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689062/image-cigarettes-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Girl with long brown hair in a red dress]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688691/girl-with-long-brown-hair-red-dressFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Woman with pink rose in hair wearing pink dress with red roses on the front], Gray Lith. Co., lithographerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689922/image-vintage-pink-roses-hair-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseMrs. Hawke's Door / "How-dj-do!" by Frances Stebbins Allen and Mary Electa Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14272991/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHelen Leslie, from the Actors and Actresses series (N45, Type 1) for Virginia Brights Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950612/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDutailly, Variettees, from the Actors and Actresses series (N45, Type 1) for Virginia Brights Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948892/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseMrs. Rowlandson and her captorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691316/mrs-rowlandson-and-her-captorsFree Image from public domain licenseYellow fruit store poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726942/png-antique-art-blank-spaceView licenseBookplate: Herbert Spencer Allen, His Book inscribed by Frederick Garrison Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9632841/bookplate-herbert-spencer-allen-his-book-inscribed-frederick-garrison-hallFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBe ready! Join now printed by David Allen & Sons Ld. Harrow, Middlesex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683152/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView licenseMrs. St. Henery, from the Actors and Actresses series (N45, Type 8) for Virginia Brights Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7944593/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseKarl Marx Instagram post template from original art illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541522/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseMrs. Langtry, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921073/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCard 903, Mrs. J.B. Potter, from the Actors and Actresses series (N45, Type 2) for Virginia Brights Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943410/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license