rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Nails are withdrawn, but the marks are still there, Kurz & Allison.
Save
Edit Image
butchristian posterchristianvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustration
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView license
Battle of Quingua, Phil. I., April 23, 1899, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Quingua, Phil. I., April 23, 1899, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690384/battle-quingua-phil-i-april-23-1899-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631496/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Female bathers, no. 4, Kurz & Allison.
Female bathers, no. 4, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690668/female-bathers-no-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Hot woman poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Hot woman poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723665/png-advertisement-antique-artView license
Jesus Christus, Kurz & Allison.
Jesus Christus, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689048/jesus-christus-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Positivity quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Positivity quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300096/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
Capture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.
Capture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691321/capture-fort-fisher-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
Rear Admiral Dewey's flagship "Olympia", Kurz & Allison.
Rear Admiral Dewey's flagship "Olympia", Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687765/rear-admiral-deweys-flagship-olympia-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Battle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688587/battle-tippecanoe-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Abstract 3D shape poster template, editable design
Abstract 3D shape poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440841/abstract-shape-poster-template-editable-designView license
Battle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688568/battle-pea-ridge-ark-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Friends & dreams quote poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
Friends & dreams quote poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23515723/image-star-border-jungleView license
Battle of Cedar Creek, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Cedar Creek, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690363/battle-cedar-creek-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Editable poster sign mockup
Editable poster sign mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308208/editable-poster-sign-mockupView license
Rough-Riders, Col. Theodore Roosevelt, U.S.V. Commander, Kurz & Allison.
Rough-Riders, Col. Theodore Roosevelt, U.S.V. Commander, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690228/rough-riders-col-theodore-roosevelt-usv-commander-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Liaojang, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Liaojang, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688890/battle-liaojang-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Satanism poster template, editable text and design
Satanism poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592386/satanism-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Paceo. (Manila) Feb'y 4' & 5' 1899, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Paceo. (Manila) Feb'y 4' & 5' 1899, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688513/battle-paceo-manila-feby-1899-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote poster template
Van Gogh quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770337/van-gogh-quote-poster-templateView license
Last charge and capture of Port Arthur, Kurz & Allison.
Last charge and capture of Port Arthur, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690255/last-charge-and-capture-port-arthur-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Worship night poster template, editable text and design
Worship night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791330/worship-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The great Conemaugh-Valley disaster-flood, Kurz & Allison.
The great Conemaugh-Valley disaster-flood, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690115/the-great-conemaugh-valley-disaster-flood-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Self-motivation letter Instagram post template, editable summer design
Self-motivation letter Instagram post template, editable summer design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18831138/self-motivation-letter-instagram-post-template-editable-summer-designView license
The Battle of Quasimas near Santiago June 24th, 1898. The 9th and 10th colored cavalry in support of rough riders, Kurz &…
The Battle of Quasimas near Santiago June 24th, 1898. The 9th and 10th colored cavalry in support of rough riders, Kurz &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688886/image-cavalry-battle-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Battle of Belmont. Nov. 23D 1899. Boer-British War, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Belmont. Nov. 23D 1899. Boer-British War, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688503/battle-belmont-nov-23d-1899-boer-british-war-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Kenesaw Mountian [i.e., Mountain]--June 27, 1864--Union (Gen. Sherman, com.) ... Conf. (Gen. Johnston, Com.) ...…
Battle of Kenesaw Mountian [i.e., Mountain]--June 27, 1864--Union (Gen. Sherman, com.) ... Conf. (Gen. Johnston, Com.) ...…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690670/image-vintage-poster-keenesaw-mountain-battle-1864Free Image from public domain license
Bottle of Bubbles poster template
Bottle of Bubbles poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437246/bottle-bubbles-poster-templateView license
Battle of Stone River, Near Murfreesborough, Tenn.--Dec. 31, 62. Jan. 2-3, 1863--Union (Gen. Rosecrans) ... Conf. (Gen.…
Battle of Stone River, Near Murfreesborough, Tenn.--Dec. 31, 62. Jan. 2-3, 1863--Union (Gen. Rosecrans) ... Conf. (Gen.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691368/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license
Champagne poster template, editable text and design
Champagne poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11548411/champagne-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Siege of Vicksburg--13, 15, & 17 Corps, Commanded by Gen. U.S. Grant, assisted by the Navy under Admiral Porter--Surrender…
Siege of Vicksburg--13, 15, & 17 Corps, Commanded by Gen. U.S. Grant, assisted by the Navy under Admiral Porter--Surrender…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691367/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-commanders-history-navyFree Image from public domain license
Coffee shop poster template, editable text and design
Coffee shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976270/coffee-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Wilson's Creek--Aug. 10, 1861--Union (Gen. Lyon) ... Conf. (Gen. McCulloch) ..., Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Wilson's Creek--Aug. 10, 1861--Union (Gen. Lyon) ... Conf. (Gen. McCulloch) ..., Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691342/image-vintage-poster-1861-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Jesus saves poster template
Jesus saves poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView license
Battle of Fort Donelson--Capture of Generals S.B. Buckner and his army, February 16th 1862, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Fort Donelson--Capture of Generals S.B. Buckner and his army, February 16th 1862, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691345/image-tennessee-battle-vintageFree Image from public domain license