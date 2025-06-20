Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagebutchristian posterchristianvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationNails are withdrawn, but the marks are still there, Kurz & Allison.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 957 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8552 x 6823 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView licenseBattle of Quingua, Phil. I., April 23, 1899, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690384/battle-quingua-phil-i-april-23-1899-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631496/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseFemale bathers, no. 4, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690668/female-bathers-no-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseHot woman poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723665/png-advertisement-antique-artView licenseJesus Christus, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689048/jesus-christus-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licensePositivity quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300096/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseCapture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691321/capture-fort-fisher-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseRear Admiral Dewey's flagship "Olympia", Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687765/rear-admiral-deweys-flagship-olympia-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBattle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688587/battle-tippecanoe-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract 3D shape poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440841/abstract-shape-poster-template-editable-designView licenseBattle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688568/battle-pea-ridge-ark-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseFriends & dreams quote poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23515723/image-star-border-jungleView licenseBattle of Cedar Creek, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690363/battle-cedar-creek-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster sign mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308208/editable-poster-sign-mockupView licenseRough-Riders, Col. Theodore Roosevelt, U.S.V. Commander, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690228/rough-riders-col-theodore-roosevelt-usv-commander-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseTravel quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Liaojang, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688890/battle-liaojang-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseSatanism poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592386/satanism-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Paceo. (Manila) Feb'y 4' & 5' 1899, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688513/battle-paceo-manila-feby-1899-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770337/van-gogh-quote-poster-templateView licenseLast charge and capture of Port Arthur, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690255/last-charge-and-capture-port-arthur-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseWorship night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791330/worship-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe great Conemaugh-Valley disaster-flood, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690115/the-great-conemaugh-valley-disaster-flood-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-motivation letter Instagram post template, editable summer designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18831138/self-motivation-letter-instagram-post-template-editable-summer-designView licenseThe Battle of Quasimas near Santiago June 24th, 1898. The 9th and 10th colored cavalry in support of rough riders, Kurz &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688886/image-cavalry-battle-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Belmont. Nov. 23D 1899. Boer-British War, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688503/battle-belmont-nov-23d-1899-boer-british-war-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Kenesaw Mountian [i.e., Mountain]--June 27, 1864--Union (Gen. Sherman, com.) ... Conf. (Gen. Johnston, Com.) ...…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690670/image-vintage-poster-keenesaw-mountain-battle-1864Free Image from public domain licenseBottle of Bubbles poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437246/bottle-bubbles-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Stone River, Near Murfreesborough, Tenn.--Dec. 31, 62. Jan. 2-3, 1863--Union (Gen. Rosecrans) ... Conf. (Gen.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691368/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseChampagne poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11548411/champagne-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSiege of Vicksburg--13, 15, & 17 Corps, Commanded by Gen. U.S. Grant, assisted by the Navy under Admiral Porter--Surrender…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691367/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-commanders-history-navyFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976270/coffee-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Wilson's Creek--Aug. 10, 1861--Union (Gen. Lyon) ... Conf. (Gen. McCulloch) ..., Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691342/image-vintage-poster-1861-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseJesus saves poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Fort Donelson--Capture of Generals S.B. Buckner and his army, February 16th 1862, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691345/image-tennessee-battle-vintageFree Image from public domain license