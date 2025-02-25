Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagemichiganfootballcheerleadervintage footballpublic domain vintage footballmichigan footballpublic domain michiganvintage poster[Football player and cheerleader sitting on giant football with University of Michigan flag]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1195 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7064 x 7035 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7064 x 7035 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAutumn poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732044/autumn-poster-template-editable-designView license[Football player and cheerleader sitting on giant football with Cornell flag]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689390/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable children's book 