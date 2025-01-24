rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Grand Lodge room of the new Masonic Hall, Chestnut Street Philadelphia
Save
Edit Image
masonicphiladelphiagrand lodgeroommax rosenthalvintage masonvintage postermason philadelphia
Architectural solutions poster template, editable text and design
Architectural solutions poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588567/architectural-solutions-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The new Masonic Hall, Philadelphia
The new Masonic Hall, Philadelphia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688840/the-new-masonic-hall-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain license
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Section of columns for use in masonic lodges
Section of columns for use in masonic lodges
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690757/section-columns-for-use-masonic-lodgesFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109582/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Ancient order of united workmen. Grand lodge of the United States / lith. of F. Heppenheimer & Co., 22 & 24 N. W. St., N.Y.
Ancient order of united workmen. Grand lodge of the United States / lith. of F. Heppenheimer & Co., 22 & 24 N. W. St., N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690193/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable text and design
Music festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791259/music-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Life in Philadelphia. Grand celebration ob de bobalition ob african slabery
Life in Philadelphia. Grand celebration ob de bobalition ob african slabery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690061/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530102/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Masonic temple / lith. J.J. Wynkoop, 154 S. 4th St., Phila.
Masonic temple / lith. J.J. Wynkoop, 154 S. 4th St., Phila.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690619/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12203214/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
George Washington by Max Rosenthal
George Washington by Max Rosenthal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9632278/george-washington-max-rosenthalFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable design and text
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18430845/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Alex Lodge
Alex Lodge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6876204/alex-lodgeFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
New Oxford sheep / from a daguerreotype by Moulson, 192 Chestnut Street, and Ridge Road and Callowhill Street, the only…
New Oxford sheep / from a daguerreotype by Moulson, 192 Chestnut Street, and Ridge Road and Callowhill Street, the only…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687843/image-vintage-poster-patent-printFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text
Grand opening poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771218/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-textView license
New interchange station, 31st and Market streets, West Philadelphia, 1902, with operating yard, from official plans
New interchange station, 31st and Market streets, West Philadelphia, 1902, with operating yard, from official plans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688474/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721292/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Centennial building. General view. Centennial building, Machinery Hall. Sunset view / Howe.
Centennial building. General view. Centennial building, Machinery Hall. Sunset view / Howe.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691112/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947733/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
East view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…
East view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690687/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Grand Canyon poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Grand Canyon poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8676775/png-american-arizona-artView license
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712265/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Manufactured by McKeone, Van Haagen & Co., Philada. & N. York / L. N. Rosenthal, litho., 327 Walnut St., Philad'a.
Manufactured by McKeone, Van Haagen & Co., Philada. & N. York / L. N. Rosenthal, litho., 327 Walnut St., Philad'a.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689492/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Shop now open poster template, editable text and design
Shop now open poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949309/shop-now-open-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bank Building, Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania by William T Purviance
Bank Building, Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania by William T Purviance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14297727/image-person-art-roadFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711240/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
James Barbour by Max Rosenthal
James Barbour by Max Rosenthal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9632292/james-barbour-max-rosenthalFree Image from public domain license
Japanese restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908970/japanese-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The best wines, liquors, ales & lager beer, we are selling here
The best wines, liquors, ales & lager beer, we are selling here
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690676/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Music party poster template, editable retro psychedelic design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Music party poster template, editable retro psychedelic design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689020/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Architectis Liberis ubique terrarum. We the presiding officers of King Solomon's Lodge (1783). Original from the Library of…
Architectis Liberis ubique terrarum. We the presiding officers of King Solomon's Lodge (1783). Original from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615544/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549885/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The New Masonic Temple - Boston
The New Masonic Temple - Boston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689736/the-new-masonic-temple-bostonFree Image from public domain license
Hotel & resort logo template, editable text and design
Hotel & resort logo template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21830103/hotel-resort-logo-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stephen Field by Max Rosenthal
Stephen Field by Max Rosenthal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9632371/stephen-field-max-rosenthalFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening bakery poster template, customizable design
Grand opening bakery poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8839538/grand-opening-bakery-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Grand banquet, given by the citizens of Cincinnati, to the visiting merchants from the south, at the Music Hall, March 18th…
Grand banquet, given by the citizens of Cincinnati, to the visiting merchants from the south, at the Music Hall, March 18th…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688588/image-music-vintage-illustrations-poster-cincinnati-public-domainFree Image from public domain license