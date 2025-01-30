Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagenew brunswickvintage posterlithographpaperartvintagefactorieswallWall paper manufactory of Janeway & Carpender, New Brunswick, N.J. / Chas. Hart lith., 36 Vesey St., N.Y.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 926 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10477 x 8081 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseSidewallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848735/sidewallFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseDiploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689489/image-diploma-queen-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseEast view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690687/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockup, hanging designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9194050/editable-poster-mockup-hanging-designView licenseState Capitol of New Jersey at Trenton. Built 1794. Altered & enlarged 1845 & 46 / H. Whateley ; John Notman, Phila, archt.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691374/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic makeup poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244121/aesthetic-makeup-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBrighton Beach Race Course / N.Y. Lith. Co. 198 Fulton St. N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691335/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGlued paper textured poster mockup, editable tiger designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041013/glued-paper-textured-poster-mockup-editable-tiger-designView licensePortland star match factory, Portland, Me. / JC [monogram] ; Geo. H. Walker & Co. Lith. Boston.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689689/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22651239/image-background-flower-png-desktop-wallpaperView licenseThe American national game of base ball. Grand match for the championship at the Elysian Fields, Hoboken, N.J. / lith. of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690395/image-baseball-vintage-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licensePoster mockup, Chinese New Yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336246/poster-mockup-chinese-new-yearView licenseCarver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. steam frigate "Wabash" / from a painting by Wm. N. Maull, U.S.N. ; lith. of Shearman & Hart, 99 Fulton St. N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689582/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseView of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689406/image-bethlehem-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution campaign poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749806/air-pollution-campaign-poster-templateView licenseImre Kiralfy's realistic production of ancient and modern Venice at Olympiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649037/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544166/image-background-flower-png-starView licenseSidewallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848582/sidewallFree Image from public domain licenseRetro boutique Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255773/retro-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe celebrated Paris crew of Saint John, N.B.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690737/the-celebrated-paris-crew-saint-john-nbFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22541565/vintage-collage-with-retro-elementsView licenseSidewallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064492/sidewallFree Image from public domain licenseTiger documentary poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719361/tiger-documentary-poster-template-and-designView licenseJ. & F.W. Ridgway, plumbers and hydraulic engineers, plumbers to the Croton Water Works, 145 Broadway, New York / drawn by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe great "scullers race" on the St. Lawrence, between Chas. E. Courtney of New York and Edward Hanlan of Toronto, Currier &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690364/image-new-york-poster-currier-ives-torontoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761375/aesthetic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690677/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724129/happy-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseHon. Abraham Lincoln,https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689800/hon-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseSmart factory poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771814/smart-factory-poster-template-editable-textView licenseDesign for the new jail for the Dist. of Columbia. Dec. XV 1856. Edward Clark architect / lith of J. Bien, 180 Broadway N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688059/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFashion poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798031/fashion-poster-template-editable-designView licenseNew York und umgegend / engraved by R. Kupfer, N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690430/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license