rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall paper manufactory of Janeway & Carpender, New Brunswick, N.J. / Chas. Hart lith., 36 Vesey St., N.Y.
Save
Edit Image
new brunswickvintage posterlithographpaperartvintagefactorieswall
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
Sidewall
Sidewall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848735/sidewallFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689489/image-diploma-queen-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
East view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…
East view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690687/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable poster mockup, hanging design
Editable poster mockup, hanging design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9194050/editable-poster-mockup-hanging-designView license
State Capitol of New Jersey at Trenton. Built 1794. Altered & enlarged 1845 & 46 / H. Whateley ; John Notman, Phila, archt.…
State Capitol of New Jersey at Trenton. Built 1794. Altered & enlarged 1845 & 46 / H. Whateley ; John Notman, Phila, archt.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691374/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic makeup poster template, editable text & design
Aesthetic makeup poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244121/aesthetic-makeup-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Brighton Beach Race Course / N.Y. Lith. Co. 198 Fulton St. N.Y.
Brighton Beach Race Course / N.Y. Lith. Co. 198 Fulton St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691335/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Glued paper textured poster mockup, editable tiger design
Glued paper textured poster mockup, editable tiger design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041013/glued-paper-textured-poster-mockup-editable-tiger-designView license
Portland star match factory, Portland, Me. / JC [monogram] ; Geo. H. Walker & Co. Lith. Boston.
Portland star match factory, Portland, Me. / JC [monogram] ; Geo. H. Walker & Co. Lith. Boston.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689689/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements, editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22651239/image-background-flower-png-desktop-wallpaperView license
The American national game of base ball. Grand match for the championship at the Elysian Fields, Hoboken, N.J. / lith. of…
The American national game of base ball. Grand match for the championship at the Elysian Fields, Hoboken, N.J. / lith. of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690395/image-baseball-vintage-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Poster mockup, Chinese New Year
Poster mockup, Chinese New Year
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336246/poster-mockup-chinese-new-yearView license
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. steam frigate "Wabash" / from a painting by Wm. N. Maull, U.S.N. ; lith. of Shearman & Hart, 99 Fulton St. N.Y.
U.S. steam frigate "Wabash" / from a painting by Wm. N. Maull, U.S.N. ; lith. of Shearman & Hart, 99 Fulton St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689582/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…
View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689406/image-bethlehem-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution campaign poster template
Air pollution campaign poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749806/air-pollution-campaign-poster-templateView license
Imre Kiralfy's realistic production of ancient and modern Venice at Olympia
Imre Kiralfy's realistic production of ancient and modern Venice at Olympia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649037/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable design
Vintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544166/image-background-flower-png-starView license
Sidewall
Sidewall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848582/sidewallFree Image from public domain license
Retro boutique Instagram post template, editable text
Retro boutique Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255773/retro-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The celebrated Paris crew of Saint John, N.B.
The celebrated Paris crew of Saint John, N.B.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690737/the-celebrated-paris-crew-saint-john-nbFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements, customizable design
Vintage collage with retro elements, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22541565/vintage-collage-with-retro-elementsView license
Sidewall
Sidewall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064492/sidewallFree Image from public domain license
Tiger documentary poster template and design
Tiger documentary poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719361/tiger-documentary-poster-template-and-designView license
J. & F.W. Ridgway, plumbers and hydraulic engineers, plumbers to the Croton Water Works, 145 Broadway, New York / drawn by…
J. & F.W. Ridgway, plumbers and hydraulic engineers, plumbers to the Croton Water Works, 145 Broadway, New York / drawn by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The great "scullers race" on the St. Lawrence, between Chas. E. Courtney of New York and Edward Hanlan of Toronto, Currier &…
The great "scullers race" on the St. Lawrence, between Chas. E. Courtney of New York and Edward Hanlan of Toronto, Currier &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690364/image-new-york-poster-currier-ives-torontoFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic poster template, editable text and design
Aesthetic poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761375/aesthetic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…
A view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690677/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Happy new year poster template and design
Happy new year poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724129/happy-new-year-poster-template-and-designView license
Hon. Abraham Lincoln,
Hon. Abraham Lincoln,
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689800/hon-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Smart factory poster template, editable text
Smart factory poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771814/smart-factory-poster-template-editable-textView license
Design for the new jail for the Dist. of Columbia. Dec. XV 1856. Edward Clark architect / lith of J. Bien, 180 Broadway N.Y.
Design for the new jail for the Dist. of Columbia. Dec. XV 1856. Edward Clark architect / lith of J. Bien, 180 Broadway N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688059/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fashion poster template, editable design
Fashion poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798031/fashion-poster-template-editable-designView license
New York und umgegend / engraved by R. Kupfer, N.Y.
New York und umgegend / engraved by R. Kupfer, N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690430/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license