The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by P.S. Duval & Son Ph'a., P.S. Duval & Son (printer). The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by… Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.… Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &… Empire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.… The natural bridge, Rockbridge County, Va. from a sketch by Maj. Ths. H. Williamson, instructor of drawing, in the Va.… View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.… [General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821… Armory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer) Washington mills Gloucester N.J. near Philadelphia / drawn by J. Queen. Buildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn… Peerless by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886) [Apollo Belvidere, study showing the forehead, eyes, and bridge of nose] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886) Bird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer) The champions of liberty, P.S. Duval & Son (printer) [George Washington, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly left, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886) Photograph album. John F. DuComb, No. 27 S. 6th Street, Philadelphia by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886) Ellsworth's campaign & barrack or dress uniforms. Plate 1 / published and lithographed by Edw. Mendel, 162 Lake St., Chicago. Ground plan of buildings of the great central sanitary fair, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864, P.S. Duval & Son… Ditch of the Malakoff, battery gervais and rear of the redan / W. Simpson del. ; J. Needham, lith. ; Day & Son, Lithrs. to… Charleston, S.C. custom house / C.C. Kuchel ; P.S. Duval & Co.'s Steam Lith. Press, Philada.