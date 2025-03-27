rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Fruit / Helen Searle., Edmund Foerster & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
helen searlevintage bee illustrationvintage posterfruitartvintagebeespublic domain
Home & lifestyle poster template
Home & lifestyle poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492190/home-lifestyle-poster-templateView license
Fruit no. 1, Edmund Foerster & Co., publisher
Fruit no. 1, Edmund Foerster & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688463/fruit-no-edmund-foerster-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Art & wine workshop poster template, editable text and design
Art & wine workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488517/art-wine-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The pets, Edmund Foerster & Co., publisher
The pets, Edmund Foerster & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688375/the-pets-edmund-foerster-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Home & lifestyle Facebook story template
Home & lifestyle Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492348/home-lifestyle-facebook-story-templateView license
Dessert no. 1 / Wilkie ; after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Dessert no. 1 / Wilkie ; after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688737/dessert-no-wilkie-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Home & lifestyle blog banner template
Home & lifestyle blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492191/home-lifestyle-blog-banner-templateView license
Fruit no. 2, Edmund Foerster & Co., publisher
Fruit no. 2, Edmund Foerster & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688422/fruit-no-edmund-foerster-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Home & lifestyle Instagram post template, editable text
Home & lifestyle Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496105/home-lifestyle-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lady bug, lady bug, fly away! / G.G. Fish, after Anderson, 1872 ; chromo-lithographed and published by A. & C. Kaufmann, 366…
Lady bug, lady bug, fly away! / G.G. Fish, after Anderson, 1872 ; chromo-lithographed and published by A. & C. Kaufmann, 366…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691054/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art & wine workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Art & wine workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496103/art-wine-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An appetizer, Edmund Foerster & Co., publisher
An appetizer, Edmund Foerster & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689977/appetizer-edmund-foerster-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Art & wine workshop Facebook story template, editable design
Art & wine workshop Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488516/art-wine-workshop-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Sunday afternoon on the West Point Road / Eglau., A. & C. Kaufmann.
Sunday afternoon on the West Point Road / Eglau., A. & C. Kaufmann.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690694/sunday-afternoon-the-west-point-road-eglau-kaufmannFree Image from public domain license
Art & wine workshop Facebook cover template, editable design
Art & wine workshop Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488520/art-wine-workshop-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Bridal Veil Falls, Edmund Foerster & Co., publisher
Bridal Veil Falls, Edmund Foerster & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689838/bridal-veil-falls-edmund-foerster-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text and design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767248/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Drink Coca-Cola 5 cents
Drink Coca-Cola 5 cents
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687757/drink-coca-cola-centsFree Image from public domain license
Red Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Red Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829317/png-apple-art-artworkView license
Dessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Dessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689093/dessert-no-cp-ream-1870-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products poster template, editable text & design
Botanical products poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546807/botanical-products-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Flowers
Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690752/flowersFree Image from public domain license
Farm fresh poster template, editable text and design
Farm fresh poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663053/farm-fresh-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Evacuation day" and Washington's triumphal entry in New York City, Nov. 25th, 1783, Restein, Edmund P., 1837-1891…
"Evacuation day" and Washington's triumphal entry in New York City, Nov. 25th, 1783, Restein, Edmund P., 1837-1891…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688738/image-american-revolution-revalutionFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dead game / by G. Bosett [i.e., Bossett]., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Dead game / by G. Bosett [i.e., Bossett]., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690841/dead-game-bosett-ie-bossett-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Buffalo hunt in the wild west, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
Buffalo hunt in the wild west, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689130/buffalo-hunt-the-wild-west-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic art museum poster template, editable text & design
Aesthetic art museum poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338459/aesthetic-art-museum-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Strawberries / after W.M. Brown.
Strawberries / after W.M. Brown.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687755/strawberries-after-wm-brownFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour poster template, editable text & design
Art & culture tour poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338457/art-culture-tour-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
"Good luck"
"Good luck"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690786/good-luckFree Image from public domain license
Yellow fruit store poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Yellow fruit store poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726942/png-antique-art-blank-spaceView license
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Fashion show poster template
Fashion show poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774885/fashion-show-poster-templateView license
View of Washington City by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
View of Washington City by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689593/view-washington-city-sachse-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain license
Honey bee farm poster template, editable text and design
Honey bee farm poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668519/honey-bee-farm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lovers ramble
Lovers ramble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690449/lovers-rambleFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Settler's first blockhouse by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
Settler's first blockhouse by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691180/settlers-first-blockhouse-sachse-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain license