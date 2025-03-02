rawpixel
Newfoundland dog / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; from Childs & Inman's Press. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)
vintage dogdoglithographdog printvintage posternewfoundland dogsdog lithograph
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Varying hare / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; from Childs & Inman's Press. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)
Dog birthday poster template
Great tailed squirrel / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; from Childs & Inman's Press. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)
Woman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Red fox / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; Childs Lith. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
[Cat and three kittens playing with string and paper], Fenderich, Charles, artist (Childs & Inman, printer)
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Common deer / Doughty pinxt. ; Sartain sc. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)
Toy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
American hunting scene - wild duck shooting by Kelly, Thomas, active 1871-1874
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
War dance of the Sauks and Foxes / on stone by Corbould from a painting by P. Rindisbacher ; printed by C. Hullmandel.
Vintage music store poster template
A little "high strung" / Thos. Worth., Currier & Ives.
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
A jolly dog, Currier & Ives.
Vintage collage with retro elements, customizable design
Red Fox, Smithsonian National Museum of African Art
Vintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable design
My pony and dog, Currier & Ives.
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
Hunting the buffaloe / drawn, printed & coloured at I.T. Bowen's Lithographic Establishment No. 94 Walnut St.
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Hoo-Wan-Ne-Ka, a Winnebago chief / drawn, printed & coloured at the Lithographic & Print Colouring Establishment, No. 94…
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
Pow-A-Sheek a Fox chief / drawn, printed & coloured at I.T. Bowen's Lithographic Establishment, No. 94 Walnut St.
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Niagara Falls: from the Canada side, Currier & Ives.
Horror night poster template, editable text and design
[Shankland's American fashions, 1849]
Art week poster template
Quails or Partridges
Vintage exhibition poster template, editable text and design
[Sheet of flowers and leaves] / on stone by J. Ackerman., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
Journey through art poster template
Untitled (1800-1899) by George Lehman and Childs and Inman
Pool party poster template
The loss of the Pennsylvania New York packet ship; the Lockwoods emigrant ship; the Saint Andrew packet ship; and the…
