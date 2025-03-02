Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage dogdoglithographdog printvintage posternewfoundland dogsdog lithographNewfoundland dog / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; from Childs & Inman's Press. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 968 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3928 x 3168 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseVarying hare / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; from Childs & Inman's Press. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690549/image-vintage-rabbit-hare-posterFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView licenseGreat tailed squirrel / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; from Childs & Inman's Press. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690557/image-squirrel-illustration-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670885/woman-with-dog-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRed fox / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; Childs Lith. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690561/image-fox-public-domain-and-chickenFree Image from public domain licenseDonation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView license[Cat and three kittens playing with string and paper], Fenderich, Charles, artist (Childs & Inman, printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688879/image-poster-art-string-vintage-cat-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseCommon deer / Doughty pinxt. ; Sartain sc. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688051/common-deer-doughty-pinxt-sartain-sc-thomas-doughty-1793-1856Free Image from public domain licenseToy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686655/png-animals-art-bearView licenseAmerican hunting scene - wild duck shooting by Kelly, Thomas, active 1871-1874https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690292/american-hunting-scene-wild-duck-shooting-kelly-thomas-active-1871-1874Free Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseWar dance of the Sauks and Foxes / on stone by Corbould from a painting by P. Rindisbacher ; printed by C. Hullmandel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689006/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseA little "high strung" / Thos. Worth., Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689989/little-high-strung-thos-worth-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA jolly dog, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686737/jolly-dog-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22541565/vintage-collage-with-retro-elementsView licenseRed Fox, Smithsonian National Museum of African Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849290/red-foxFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544166/image-background-flower-png-starView licenseMy pony and dog, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689897/pony-and-dog-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHunting the buffaloe / drawn, printed & coloured at I.T. Bowen's Lithographic Establishment No. 94 Walnut St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689536/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseHoo-Wan-Ne-Ka, a Winnebago chief / drawn, printed & coloured at the Lithographic & Print Colouring Establishment, No. 94…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691144/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePow-A-Sheek a Fox chief / drawn, printed & coloured at I.T. Bowen's Lithographic Establishment, No. 94 Walnut St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690626/image-arrows-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView licenseNiagara Falls: from the Canada side, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689818/niagara-falls-from-the-canada-side-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseHorror night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826506/horror-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Shankland's American fashions, 1849]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690614/shanklands-american-fashions-1849Free Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView licenseQuails or Partridgeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065110/quails-partridgesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521369/vintage-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Sheet of flowers and leaves] / on stone by J. Ackerman., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686731/image-vintage-poster-illustration-sheetFree Image from public domain licenseJourney through art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView licenseUntitled (1800-1899) by George Lehman and Childs and Inmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9958076/untitled-1800-1899-george-lehman-and-childs-and-inmanFree Image from public domain licensePool party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693305/pool-party-poster-templateView licenseThe loss of the Pennsylvania New York packet ship; the Lockwoods emigrant ship; the Saint Andrew packet ship; and the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690450/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license