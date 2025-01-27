rawpixel
François Gregoire & Co. enamel of America for beautifying and preserving the complexion / printed in oil colors by P.S.…
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Armory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689866/image-philadelphia-cavalry-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Clean beauty poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494080/clean-beauty-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The champions of liberty, P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690550/the-champions-liberty-ps-duval-son-printerFree Image from public domain license
Hot damn lipstick poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712972/hot-damn-lipstick-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Laird's Bloom of Youth, beautifies the complexion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907875/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Makeup artist poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740088/makeup-artist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Hot damn lipstick poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12947839/hot-damn-lipstick-poster-templateView license
Ground plan of buildings of the great central sanitary fair, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864, P.S. Duval & Son…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688265/image-philadelphia-vintage-illustrations-building-posterFree Image from public domain license
Geisha illustration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721294/geisha-illustration-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Bird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691361/image-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Hot damn lipstick poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897111/hot-damn-lipstick-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain license
Clearance sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723721/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690551/image-illustration-vintage-poster-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Buildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686747/image-philadelphia-vintage-poster-fairFree Image from public domain license
Herbal medicine editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723559/herbal-medicine-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689489/image-diploma-queen-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Clearance sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615071/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689406/image-bethlehem-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Hot damn lipstick poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13086060/hot-damn-lipstick-poster-templateView license
The natural bridge, Rockbridge County, Va. from a sketch by Maj. Ths. H. Williamson, instructor of drawing, in the Va.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690751/image-vintage-poster-queen-bridge-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Perfume ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775644/perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Laird's bloom of youth and white lilac soap. Beautify the complexion.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906190/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cosmetic business poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650735/cosmetic-business-poster-template-editable-designView license
Washington mills Gloucester N.J. near Philadelphia / drawn by J. Queen.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690839/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The ship & its furniture / On stone by L. Brechemin ; P.S. Duval, lith., Phila., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690446/image-anchor-art-furniture-illustration-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Cosmetic sale poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650595/cosmetic-sale-poster-template-editable-designView license
Charleston, S.C. custom house / C.C. Kuchel ; P.S. Duval & Co.'s Steam Lith. Press, Philada.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691119/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sunscreen advertisement poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686343/sunscreen-advertisement-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Oriental Tooth Paste, an unrivalled preparation for cleansing, beautifying & preserving the teeth & gums.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907938/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826150/japanese-geisha-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Snuffbox with portraits of Empress Maria Feodorovna, her Son Grand Duke Michael Pavlovich, and her daughter-in-law Elena…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850639/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Skincare sale poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650256/skincare-sale-poster-template-editable-designView license
Empire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690767/image-vintage-poster-illustration-firefighter-1851Free Image from public domain license
Sunscreen advertisement poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486862/sunscreen-advertisement-poster-templateView license
Callot figures; a dwarf man playing the drum at left, a beefeater in center, a flute player to right,'Six grotesques' (Six…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201686/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license