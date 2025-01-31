Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagefoxpublic domain foxfox illustrationvintage fox illustrationvintage foxlithographfox chickenillustrated posterRed fox / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; Childs Lith. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 977 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4052 x 3300 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseNewfoundland dog / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; from Childs & Inman's Press. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690555/image-dog-vintage-lithographFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseVarying hare / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; from Childs & Inman's Press. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690549/image-vintage-rabbit-hare-posterFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseGreat tailed squirrel / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; from Childs & Inman's Press. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690557/image-squirrel-illustration-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseJ.S. Ewing, M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11390892/js-ewing-mdFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseCommon deer / Doughty pinxt. ; Sartain sc. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688051/common-deer-doughty-pinxt-sartain-sc-thomas-doughty-1793-1856Free Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseWar dance of the Sauks and Foxes / on stone by Corbould from a painting by P. Rindisbacher ; printed by C. Hullmandel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689006/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licensePow-A-Sheek a Fox chief / drawn, printed & coloured at I.T. Bowen's Lithographic Establishment, No. 94 Walnut St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690626/image-arrows-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseThe pursuit / painted by A.F. Tait ; L. Maurer, 55 ; lith. of N. Currier, N. York., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691300/image-vintage-poster-art-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseDog poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428205/dog-poster-templateView licenseCarver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseCourtney & Hanlan, champion scullers of America - view of Toronto Bay / Syracuse Lith. Eng. & Print. Co, Syracuse, N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690719/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseBlack Hawk and Jenny Lind--Union course, L.I. Nov. 17th 1847 / lith & pub. by N. Currier ; R.A. Clark, del., N. Currier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691363/image-jenny-lind-pub-poster-linie-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseAmerican hunting scene - wild duck shooting by Kelly, Thomas, active 1871-1874https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690292/american-hunting-scene-wild-duck-shooting-kelly-thomas-active-1871-1874Free Image from public domain licenseGold wild animals illustration editable sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894425/gold-wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView licenseIranistan, an oriental ville (near Bridgeport, Connecticut) / Lith. of Sarony & Major, N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691373/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseView of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689406/image-bethlehem-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLe Capne. Aubert, Comt. le Jean Baptte de Caen, sauvant l'equipage de Brick Americain le Lydia / T. Gudin pinxt. et lith. ;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJ'ai entendu du bruit dans ce cabinet / lith. de Delaunois.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689981/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691110/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseParis. Notre Dame / Charles Rivière del. et lith.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689463/paris-notre-dame-charles-riviere-del-lithFree Image from public domain licenseDepression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView licenseView of Washington City, D.C. / lith. by E. Sachse & Co. 104 S. Charles St. Baltimore.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689567/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseWild fox poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840496/wild-fox-poster-templateView licenseView of Washington / drawn from nature and on stone by E. Sachse ; lith. and print in colorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691174/image-vintage-poster-comp-antiqueFree Image from public domain license