Red fox / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; Childs Lith. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Newfoundland dog / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; from Childs & Inman's Press. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Varying hare / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; from Childs & Inman's Press. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Great tailed squirrel / from nature and on stone by T. Doughty ; from Childs & Inman's Press. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
J.S. Ewing, M.D
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Common deer / Doughty pinxt. ; Sartain sc. by Thomas Doughty (1793–1856)
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
War dance of the Sauks and Foxes / on stone by Corbould from a painting by P. Rindisbacher ; printed by C. Hullmandel.
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pow-A-Sheek a Fox chief / drawn, printed & coloured at I.T. Bowen's Lithographic Establishment, No. 94 Walnut St.
Jesus is risen poster template
The pursuit / painted by A.F. Tait ; L. Maurer, 55 ; lith. of N. Currier, N. York., N. Currier (Firm)
Dog poster template
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Courtney & Hanlan, champion scullers of America - view of Toronto Bay / Syracuse Lith. Eng. & Print. Co, Syracuse, N.Y.
Vintage music store poster template
Black Hawk and Jenny Lind--Union course, L.I. Nov. 17th 1847 / lith & pub. by N. Currier ; R.A. Clark, del., N. Currier…
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
American hunting scene - wild duck shooting by Kelly, Thomas, active 1871-1874
Gold wild animals illustration editable sticker set
Iranistan, an oriental ville (near Bridgeport, Connecticut) / Lith. of Sarony & Major, N.Y.
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
Le Capne. Aubert, Comt. le Jean Baptte de Caen, sauvant l'equipage de Brick Americain le Lydia / T. Gudin pinxt. et lith. ;…
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
J'ai entendu du bruit dans ce cabinet / lith. de Delaunois.
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Paris. Notre Dame / Charles Rivière del. et lith.
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
View of Washington City, D.C. / lith. by E. Sachse & Co. 104 S. Charles St. Baltimore.
Wild fox poster template
View of Washington / drawn from nature and on stone by E. Sachse ; lith. and print in colors
