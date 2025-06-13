Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageharpsichordgirl harpsichordvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration[Harpsichord lesson for young girl]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 907 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8819 x 6669 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347241/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license"Ding dong"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690821/ding-dongFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHome washing machine & wringer, New York : [c1869?]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691087/home-washing-machine-wringer-new-york-c1869Free Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347034/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license"Waiting for Papa"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690773/waiting-for-papaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseArchitecture vivante - La Cuisiniere / chez Martinet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690604/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347232/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license[Frescoe at Pompeii showing a female figure carrying a gold pitcher and platter of fruit], [between 1840 and 1870]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689415/image-pompeii-public-domain-posters-italian-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license"Mother's bread" pure as mother made it. Made by J.A. Dahn & Son, 15, 17, 19, North Oxford St., Brooklyn, Gray Lith. Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689329/image-vintage-kitchen-advertisement-posterFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378353/music-lesson-book-cover-templateView licenseWinter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690686/winter-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseJ'ai entendu du bruit dans ce cabinet / lith. de Delaunois.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689981/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe young anglershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689859/the-young-anglersFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license"Playmates" [Young girl in a field playing with rabbits]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689265/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBook club poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688507/png-art-blank-space-blueView license[Two young girls reading book]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691093/two-young-girls-reading-bookFree Image from public domain licenseReading books poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688454/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseThe weekly S.S. [e.g. Sunday school] lesson cartoon, vol. 1, no. 7https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688905/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in swimsuit poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713243/png-american-art-blank-spaceView license[Small girl leaning against an overturned wash tub on which two puppies have been placed; a cat stands in the doorway…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689488/image-cat-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseFeminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-artView license[Young girl, wearing a red dress and blue apron full of wildflower, is in a field with a lamp by her right side], Gray Lith.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689255/image-public-domain-apron-red-postersFree Image from public domain licenseWe can do it poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689016/png-arm-art-blank-spaceView licenseAuld lang synehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689515/auld-lang-syneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660154/music-lesson-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseYoung Girls Making Paper Cranes (1906) by Terazaki. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2426459/free-illustration-image-japanese-japan-origamiFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595924/music-lesson-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[A young girl stands in front of her family, looking down, while her mother has an open book on her lap and points up with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690249/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGirl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView license"The pet of the house", 1886.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689274/the-pet-the-house-1886Free Image from public domain licenseFundraising for children poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730603/fundraising-for-children-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe hostesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690425/the-hostessFree Image from public domain licensePiano lessons poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763129/piano-lessons-poster-template-editable-textView license[Girl's praying]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691258/girls-prayingFree Image from public domain license