Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterphotoThe musician [written on verso], c1888 Sept. 4.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1002 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 11058 x 13246 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseFlowers & fruits [written in pencil on verso]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688581/flowers-fruits-written-pencil-versoFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSymphonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689620/symphonyFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe serenadehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689374/the-serenadeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license[Eastern street scene]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691205/eastern-street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license[Men and women of upper economic class eat, drink and are entertained by dancers and musicians]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690408/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseThe last supper of our Lord / the drawings by G. Pfau ; written & engraved by A. Knoller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691055/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license[The Continentals] / FBM 1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690385/the-continentals-fbm-1875Free Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseLa Pratique de l'Aiguille, page 2 (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8234235/pratique-laiguille-page-versoFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLa Pratique de l'Aiguille, page 3 (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8234249/pratique-laiguille-page-versoFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGathering the flock / original by F. Steinmann.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689586/gathering-the-flock-original-steinmannFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCalligraphy, Persian Verses (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667980/calligraphy-persian-verses-versoFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseLa Pratique de l'Aiguille, page 4 (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8234313/pratique-laiguille-page-versoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePastilles Zan: marchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511212/pastilles-zan-marchingFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseWritten on thy works, I read the lesson of thy own eternity, Bryant / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689467/image-vintage-christmas-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licensePrima parte de' fiori, page 2 (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8252752/prima-parte-de-fiori-page-versoFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseList of the officers, non-commissioned officers, musicians & privates of the first regiment Mississippi riflemen in the war…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689416/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePictures of life and character in New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427658/pictures-life-and-character-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseAntique Naval Battle (recto); A Battle Scene (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8264165/antique-naval-battle-recto-battle-scene-versoFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYusuf and Zulaykha (recto); Text Page, Persian Verses (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9669852/yusuf-and-zulaykha-recto-text-page-persian-verses-versoFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseQur'an Manuscript Folio (verso) (right side of bifolio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657026/quran-manuscript-folio-verso-right-side-bifolioFree Image from public domain license