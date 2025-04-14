Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageposterabraham lincolnlincolnvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationAbraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, martyred April 14th 1865View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 980 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4916 x 6022 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLincoln’s Legacy Facebook post template from original art illustration by George Peter Alexander Healy, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541469/image-art-vintage-furnitureView licenseAbraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688570/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseAbraham Lincoln quote editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23044312/abraham-lincoln-quote-editable-poster-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln. President of the United States, assassinated April 14th 1865 / engraved and published by John C. McRae, 105…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690462/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseHon. Abraham Lincoln,https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689800/hon-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAbraham Lincoln the martyr presidenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690762/abraham-lincoln-the-martyr-presidentFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAbraham Lincoln, late president of the United states, assassinated April 14th, 1865https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690209/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Abraham Lincoln, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687946/image-oval-face-abraham-lincoln-queenFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseAbraham Lincoln, the martyr president, H.H. Lloyd & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686760/abraham-lincoln-the-martyr-president-hh-lloyd-coFree Image from public domain licenseLincoln quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680278/lincoln-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691110/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687899/abraham-lincoln-bust-portrait-with-beard-strobridge-co-lith-printerFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseAbraham Lincoln, assassinated April 14, 1865https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690285/abraham-lincoln-assassinated-april-14-1865Free Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseFor president, Abram Lincoln. For vice president, Hannibal Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia : publisher not identified]…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688579/image-vintage-american-flag-illustration-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAbraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for president of the United Stateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689783/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690172/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690027/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license[Abraham Lincoln]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688160/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688040/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license[Abraham Lincoln]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689355/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695851/blooming-beauty-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe autobiography of Abraham Lincoln (1872). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614896/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseThe autobiography of Abraham Lincoln (1872). Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615874/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license