rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…
Save
Edit Image
vintage postervintage forthartfordposterfarragutartvintagemobile
Fort Marion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Fort Marion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732707/png-america-architecture-artView license
Sheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Sheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690616/sheridans-ride-thulstrup-facsimile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Napoli, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Napoli, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717774/png-architecture-art-blank-spaceView license
Kearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Kearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691186/kearsarce-and-alabama-jo-davidson-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb poster template
Sheep & lamb poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117819/sheep-lamb-poster-templateView license
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691338/image-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb poster template, editable text and design
Sheep & lamb poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867956/sheep-lamb-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Allatoona Pass / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Allatoona Pass / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688736/battle-allatoona-pass-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Italian architecture poster template, editable text & design
Italian architecture poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328002/italian-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Battle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691323/battle-shiloh-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
The Colosseum poster template, editable text & design
The Colosseum poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328000/the-colosseum-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Yosemite Valley looking west / Prang's American, chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Yosemite Valley looking west / Prang's American, chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691075/image-yosemite-vintage-poster-prangFree Image from public domain license
Rome poster template, editable text & design
Rome poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328001/rome-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Yosemite Valley looking east from the Mariposa Trail / Prang's chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Yosemite Valley looking east from the Mariposa Trail / Prang's chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690675/image-prang-yosemite-mountains-posterFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable text
Sheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559951/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690796/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Iftar meal poster template
Iftar meal poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407761/iftar-meal-poster-templateView license
Siege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Siege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691073/siege-atlanta-thulstrup-fac-simile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Eid mubarak poster template
Eid mubarak poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407747/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView license
Hot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Hot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689169/image-thomas-moran-prang-yellowstone-posterFree Image from public domain license
Wall of China poster template, editable text and design
Wall of China poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942219/wall-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Great Blue Spring of the Lower geyser basin, yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The Great Blue Spring of the Lower geyser basin, yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691068/image-thomas-moran-vintage-poster-yellowstoneFree Image from public domain license
Rome flyer template, editable text & design
Rome flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327997/rome-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
The tower of Tower Falls, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The tower of Tower Falls, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691062/image-thomas-moran-prang-coFree Image from public domain license
Book now poster template, editable text and design
Book now poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942220/book-now-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Valley of babbling waters, southern Utah / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Valley of babbling waters, southern Utah / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689124/image-thomas-moran-prangFree Image from public domain license
Italian architecture flyer template, editable text & design
Italian architecture flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327996/italian-architecture-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Great Falls of Snake River, Idaho territory / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Great Falls of Snake River, Idaho territory / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689123/image-thomas-moran-snake-prangFree Image from public domain license
The Colosseum flyer template, editable text & design
The Colosseum flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327998/the-colosseum-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Summit of the Sierras, Nevada / T. Moran ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Summit of the Sierras, Nevada / T. Moran ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689164/image-thomas-moran-mountains-prang-coFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb social story template, editable text
Sheep & lamb social story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9811307/sheep-lamb-social-story-template-editable-textView license
Yellowstone Lake / TM ; Prang's American Chromos., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Yellowstone Lake / TM ; Prang's American Chromos., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689087/yellowstone-lake-prangs-american-chromos-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Learn French poster template, editable text and design
Learn French poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616975/learn-french-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tower Falls and Sulphur Mountain, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Tower Falls and Sulphur Mountain, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690640/image-thomas-moran-prang-waterfall-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Visit China poster template, editable text & design
Visit China poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544646/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Cardinal flower / E.T.F. ; after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cardinal flower / E.T.F. ; after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687725/cardinal-flower-etf-after-mrs-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Italian city tour poster template, editable text & design
Italian city tour poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157531/italian-city-tour-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687839/flowers-after-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Visit China poster template, editable text and design
Visit China poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911177/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687947/lobster-eggs-celery-etc-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license