Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage postervintage forthartfordposterfarragutartvintagemobileLashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore Kaufman., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 894 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6367 x 8543 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFort Marion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732707/png-america-architecture-artView licenseSheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690616/sheridans-ride-thulstrup-facsimile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseNapoli, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717774/png-architecture-art-blank-spaceView licenseKearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691186/kearsarce-and-alabama-jo-davidson-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSheep & lamb poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117819/sheep-lamb-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691338/image-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSheep & lamb poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867956/sheep-lamb-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Allatoona Pass / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688736/battle-allatoona-pass-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328002/italian-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBattle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691323/battle-shiloh-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThe Colosseum poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328000/the-colosseum-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseYosemite Valley looking west / Prang's American, chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691075/image-yosemite-vintage-poster-prangFree Image from public domain licenseRome poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328001/rome-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseYosemite Valley looking east from the Mariposa Trail / Prang's chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690675/image-prang-yosemite-mountains-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559951/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCapture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690796/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIftar meal poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407761/iftar-meal-poster-templateView licenseSiege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691073/siege-atlanta-thulstrup-fac-simile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEid mubarak poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407747/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView licenseHot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689169/image-thomas-moran-prang-yellowstone-posterFree Image from public domain licenseWall of China poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942219/wall-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Great Blue Spring of the Lower geyser basin, yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691068/image-thomas-moran-vintage-poster-yellowstoneFree Image from public domain licenseRome flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327997/rome-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe tower of Tower Falls, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691062/image-thomas-moran-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseBook now poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942220/book-now-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseValley of babbling waters, southern Utah / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689124/image-thomas-moran-prangFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327996/italian-architecture-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseGreat Falls of Snake River, Idaho territory / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689123/image-thomas-moran-snake-prangFree Image from public domain licenseThe Colosseum flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327998/the-colosseum-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseSummit of the Sierras, Nevada / T. Moran ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689164/image-thomas-moran-mountains-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseSheep & lamb social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9811307/sheep-lamb-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseYellowstone Lake / TM ; Prang's American Chromos., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689087/yellowstone-lake-prangs-american-chromos-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLearn French poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616975/learn-french-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTower Falls and Sulphur Mountain, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690640/image-thomas-moran-prang-waterfall-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544646/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCardinal flower / E.T.F. ; after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687725/cardinal-flower-etf-after-mrs-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseItalian city tour poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157531/italian-city-tour-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687839/flowers-after-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911177/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687947/lobster-eggs-celery-etc-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license