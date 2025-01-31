Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagephiladelphiasteam enginelithographvintage posterantiquearnoldartassociatedobjectsThe first steam engine designed and built in the United States, by Oliver Evans, of Philadelphia, Pa., 1801 / Drawing by Thos. Arnold McKibbin.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 779 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9120 x 5921 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 9120 x 5921 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEngines of progress poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288560/engines-progress-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseView of the first American railway train (1865) by Thos Jarmy. 