rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
l. prang & co.thure de thulstrupvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Siege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Siege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691073/siege-atlanta-thulstrup-fac-simile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Battle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691323/battle-shiloh-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Battle of Allatoona Pass / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Allatoona Pass / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688736/battle-allatoona-pass-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Lashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…
Lashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690602/image-vintage-poster-fortFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Battle of Antietam / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Antietam / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688716/battle-antietam-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691338/image-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Kearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691186/kearsarce-and-alabama-jo-davidson-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719421/png-america-american-artView license
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690610/battle-spottsylvania-sic-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688493/image-queen-general-grant-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The cradle of liberty, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The cradle of liberty, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689423/the-cradle-liberty-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Fort Marion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Fort Marion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732707/png-america-architecture-artView license
Sheridan's ride
Sheridan's ride
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908525/sheridans-rideFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Sheridan's final charge at Winchester in 1864
Sheridan's final charge at Winchester in 1864
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908522/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wine tasting poster template, editable text and design
Wine tasting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11772576/wine-tasting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Gettysburg (1887) oil painting by Thure de Thulstrup.
Battle of Gettysburg (1887) oil painting by Thure de Thulstrup.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499526/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Authentic food taste poster template, editable text and design
Authentic food taste poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11772562/authentic-food-taste-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ellsworth's campaign & barrack or dress uniforms. Plate 1 / published and lithographed by Edw. Mendel, 162 Lake St., Chicago.
Ellsworth's campaign & barrack or dress uniforms. Plate 1 / published and lithographed by Edw. Mendel, 162 Lake St., Chicago.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690383/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women's perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Women's perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721105/womens-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Study of sheep / F. Brissot ; Brissot., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study of sheep / F. Brissot ; Brissot., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688584/study-sheep-brissot-brissot-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
[The last meeting between Gen. Lee and Jackson] / J.G. Fay, 1877.
[The last meeting between Gen. Lee and Jackson] / J.G. Fay, 1877.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690879/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Harper's Weekly, a pictorial history of the war
Harper's Weekly, a pictorial history of the war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649376/harpers-weekly-pictorial-history-the-warFree Image from public domain license
Opera show poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Opera show poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752205/png-antique-ariane-theatre-national-lopera-artView license
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Asian beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Asian beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7830998/asian-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Gen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.
Gen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art week poster template
Art week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831947/art-week-poster-templateView license
Battle of Antietam Thulstrup. (1887) by Thulstrup, Thure de
Battle of Antietam Thulstrup. (1887) by Thulstrup, Thure de
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648662/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license