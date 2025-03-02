Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagephiladelphiamasonicphilae templemasonic templevintage postervintage masonlithographmason philadelphiaMasonic temple / lith. J.J. Wynkoop, 154 S. 4th St., Phila.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 887 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6228 x 8421 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArchitectural solutions poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588567/architectural-solutions-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseState Capitol of New Jersey at Trenton. Built 1794. Altered & enlarged 1845 & 46 / H. Whateley ; John Notman, Phila, archt.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691374/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMoney management poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511548/money-management-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691361/image-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseEverybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23349875/image-cartoon-horse-faceView licenseParis. Arc de Triomphe de l'Étoile / Aubrun del. et lith.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688009/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWinter magic poster with playful winter characters. Magic of winter fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22414806/image-xmas-cute-personView licenseEast view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690687/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[A peacock and other birds among design elements on a sample page illustrating color printing] / polychromic lith. by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689424/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseView of Washington City, D.C. / lith. by E. Sachse & Co. 104 S. Charles St. Baltimore.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689567/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseCity sightseeing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206536/city-sightseeing-instagram-post-templateView licenseBrown's Indian Queen Hotel, Washington City North side of Pennsylvania Avenue about midway between the Capitol and the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689163/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseThe ship & its furniture / On stone by L. Brechemin ; P.S. Duval, lith., Phila., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690446/image-anchor-art-furniture-illustration-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11291425/art-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCentennial building. General view. Centennial building, Machinery Hall. Sunset view / Howe.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691112/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView license[Cabinet lathe, grinding apparatus and work bench] / P.S. Duval, Lith. Phila. ; on stone by P.C. Hollis., Duval, Peter S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691347/image-vintage-poster-cabinet-antique-holly-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11292198/vintage-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMasonic Temple, Chicagohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688999/masonic-temple-chicagoFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural solutions blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588581/architectural-solutions-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWashington as a freemason Commander of the American Army, 1775, President of the United States, 1789, Initiated, November…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688858/image-freemason-lodge-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural solutions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623001/architectural-solutions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseParis. Notre Dame / Charles Rivière del. et lith.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689463/paris-notre-dame-charles-riviere-del-lithFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Two fossils, Fig. 3 and Fig. 4] / C. Fenderich del. ; P.S. Duval, Lith. Phila., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690560/image-vintage-poster-illustrated-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural solutions social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588558/architectural-solutions-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseSec. 1st, Sec. 2nd, prayer, [Cincinnati] : [publisher not transcribed], c1868.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687668/sec-1st-sec-2nd-prayer-cincinnati-publisher-not-transcribed-c1868Free Image from public domain licenseWildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaster, sec. 1st, Sec. 2nd, prayer, [United States] : [publisher not transcribed], [about 1890]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688335/image-poster-prayer-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrom darkness to lighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689479/from-darkness-lightFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLewis Morrison's magnificent new Fausthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649108/lewis-morrisons-magnificent-new-faustFree Image from public domain licensePeace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713488/png-1968-animal-artView licenseDiagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690577/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license