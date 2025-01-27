rawpixel
Tennessee State hospital for the insane. Near Nashville
Irish whiskey poster template, editable text and design
The general conference of the Methodist Episcopal church, south. Convened in Nashville, Tennessee, on the first day of May…
Drink and drive poster template, editable text and design
South west view of Fort Negley / Drawn by W.H.H. Fletcher, of the 12th Battery Ind. Vols., Nashville, Tenn., Gibson & Co.…
Health check up poster template, editable text & design
Postcard-like welcome mural in Smyrna, an exurban town near Nashville in Rutherford County, Tennessee
Animal hospital poster template, editable text and design
Battle of Stone River, Near Murfreesborough, Tenn.--Dec. 31, 62. Jan. 2-3, 1863--Union (Gen. Rosecrans) ... Conf. (Gen.…
Medicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography design
The city's own full-scale replica of Athens, Greece's Parthenon in Nashville, the capital city of the U.S. state of…
Art Nouveau flower poster template, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
The city's own full-scale replica of Athens, Greece's Parthenon in Nashville, the capital city of the U.S. state of…
Editable hospital hallway poster mockup design
Mural supportive of the city by artist Adrien Saporiti in the trendy Eastside neighborhood of Nashville, the capital city of…
Human medication poster template
Spoon
Hospital & health center poster template, editable text & design
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
Vintage bear nurse poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
U.S. Army, Thayer General Hospital, White Bridge, TN: Aerial view
Hospital patient poster template, charging text
Tourist buggies await paying customers on Broadway, the street that turns raucous many nights and holidays, in Nashville…
Animal hospital poster template, editable text and design
Travellers' Rest, a plantation home built by John Overton in 1799 in Nashville, the capital city of the U.S. state of…
Dental clinic poster template, editable text and design
Wall painting by the Vermillion Murals company at the Carter Vintage Guitar Shop in the trendy Eastside neighborhood of…
Smile confidently poster template, editable text and design
Wesley House Community Center
Health checkup poster template, editable text & design
Scene in the Buckle & Hide Leatherworks shop in Smyrna, an exurban town near Nashville in Rutherford County, Tennessee
Dental clinic poster template, editable text and design
U.S. Army, Thayer General Hospital, White Bridge, TN: Aerial view
Paramedic editable poster template
Uncredited street art along an eclectic strip of Charlotte Avenue, a mile or so from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, the…
Dentist poster template, editable text and design
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
Paramedic poster template
Artist Christian Moeller's "Stix" public-art installation at the on the 8th Avenue/Korean Veterans Blvd. roundabout in…
Fight bone cancer poster template, editable text & design
Plate 81: Golden-winged Warbler, Blue-winged Warbler, Lawrence's Warbler, Brewster's Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Orange…
