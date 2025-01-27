Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage postertennesseevintage insanehospitaltennessee vintageposterinsaneTennessee State hospital for the insane. Near NashvilleView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 826 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10696 x 7363 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarIrish whiskey poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725485/irish-whiskey-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe general conference of the Methodist Episcopal church, south. Convened in Nashville, Tennessee, on the first day of May…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688079/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDrink and drive poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727526/drink-and-drive-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSouth west view of Fort Negley / Drawn by W.H.H. Fletcher, of the 12th Battery Ind. Vols., Nashville, Tenn., Gibson & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690113/image-tennessee-public-domain-american-flag-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePostcard-like welcome mural in Smyrna, an exurban town near Nashville in Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061013/photo-image-paper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal hospital poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12099181/animal-hospital-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Stone River, Near Murfreesborough, Tenn.--Dec. 31, 62. Jan. 2-3, 1863--Union (Gen. Rosecrans) ... Conf. (Gen.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691368/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseMedicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21544912/medicine-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseThe city's own full-scale replica of Athens, Greece's Parthenon in Nashville, the capital city of the U.S. state of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042599/photo-image-music-public-domain-cityFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau flower poster template, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639765/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseThe city's own full-scale replica of Athens, Greece's Parthenon in Nashville, the capital city of the U.S. state of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039801/photo-image-music-public-domain-cityFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hospital hallway poster mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15287980/editable-hospital-hallway-poster-mockup-designView licenseMural supportive of the city by artist Adrien Saporiti in the trendy Eastside neighborhood of Nashville, the capital city of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042848/photo-image-art-brick-wall-logoFree Image from public domain licenseHuman medication poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13498380/human-medication-poster-templateView licenseSpoonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064912/spoonFree Image from public domain licenseHospital & health center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104823/hospital-health-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3883102/photo-image-people-newspaper-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage bear nurse poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636846/png-247-service-aesthetic-art-nouveauView licenseU.S. Army, Thayer General Hospital, White Bridge, TN: Aerial viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469517/us-army-thayer-general-hospital-white-bridge-tn-aerial-viewFree Image from public domain licenseHospital patient poster template, charging texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390027/hospital-patient-poster-template-charging-textView licenseTourist buggies await paying customers on Broadway, the street that turns raucous many nights and holidays, in Nashville…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8058017/photo-image-public-domain-city-united-statesFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal hospital poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940308/animal-hospital-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTravellers' Rest, a plantation home built by John Overton in 1799 in Nashville, the capital city of the U.S. state of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042182/photo-image-music-public-domain-cityFree Image from public domain licenseDental clinic poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11720134/dental-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWall painting by the Vermillion Murals company at the Carter Vintage Guitar Shop in the trendy Eastside neighborhood of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042730/photo-image-cloud-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseSmile confidently poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11720088/smile-confidently-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWesley House Community Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358037/wesley-house-community-centerFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203961/health-checkup-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseScene in the Buckle & Hide Leatherworks shop in Smyrna, an exurban town near Nashville in Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042105/photo-image-public-domain-united-statesFree Image from public domain licenseDental clinic poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783504/dental-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Army, Thayer General Hospital, White Bridge, TN: Aerial viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469496/us-army-thayer-general-hospital-white-bridge-tn-aerial-viewFree Image from public domain licenseParamedic editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650206/paramedic-editable-poster-templateView licenseUncredited street art along an eclectic strip of Charlotte Avenue, a mile or so from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043206/photo-image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDentist poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907009/dentist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3883111/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseParamedic poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052252/paramedic-poster-templateView licenseArtist Christian Moeller's "Stix" public-art installation at the on the 8th Avenue/Korean Veterans Blvd. roundabout in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8092489/photo-image-cloud-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseFight bone cancer poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149366/fight-bone-cancer-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePlate 81: Golden-winged Warbler, Blue-winged Warbler, Lawrence's Warbler, Brewster's Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Orange…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905440/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license