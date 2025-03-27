rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
President Garfield family
Save
Edit Image
public domain postersvintage posterpresident garfieldlithographposterartvintagepublic domain
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
For president John Bell. For vice president Edward Everett
For president John Bell. For vice president Edward Everett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688570/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691110/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
For president, Abram Lincoln. For vice president, Hannibal Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia : publisher not identified]…
For president, Abram Lincoln. For vice president, Hannibal Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia : publisher not identified]…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688579/image-vintage-american-flag-illustration-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
"President"--"Rutherford B. Hayes"
"President"--"Rutherford B. Hayes"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689979/president-rutherford-hayesFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for president of the United States
Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for president of the United States
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689783/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
Abraham Lincoln. President of the United States, assassinated April 14th 1865 / engraved and published by John C. McRae, 105…
Abraham Lincoln. President of the United States, assassinated April 14th 1865 / engraved and published by John C. McRae, 105…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690462/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
[The Japanese imperial family]. Original from the Library of Congress.
[The Japanese imperial family]. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636788/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
School president vote poster template, editable text and design
School president vote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956891/school-president-vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pope Leo XIII by Schile, H. (Henry)
Pope Leo XIII by Schile, H. (Henry)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689612/pope-leo-xiii-schile-henryFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Pope Leo XIII by Schile, H. (Henry)
Pope Leo XIII by Schile, H. (Henry)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689589/pope-leo-xiii-schile-henryFree Image from public domain license
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Dr. D. Jayne's family medicines
Dr. D. Jayne's family medicines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688460/dr-jaynes-family-medicinesFree Image from public domain license
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The United States Marine Band at the White House
The United States Marine Band at the White House
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649131/the-united-states-marine-band-the-white-houseFree Image from public domain license
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView license
Washington, Currier & Ives.
Washington, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686809/washington-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music store poster template
Vintage music store poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView license
Waa-Top-E-Not
Waa-Top-E-Not
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690613/waa-top-e-notFree Image from public domain license
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hon. Abraham Lincoln,
Hon. Abraham Lincoln,
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689800/hon-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Election & voting poster template, editable text and design
Election & voting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956132/election-voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Moses
Moses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686754/mosesFree Image from public domain license
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713488/png-1968-animal-artView license
Moses by Schile, H. (Henry)
Moses by Schile, H. (Henry)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687861/moses-schile-henryFree Image from public domain license
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView license
Courtney & Hanlan, champion scullers of America - view of Toronto Bay / Syracuse Lith. Eng. & Print. Co, Syracuse, N.Y.
Courtney & Hanlan, champion scullers of America - view of Toronto Bay / Syracuse Lith. Eng. & Print. Co, Syracuse, N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690719/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The scout Buffalo Bill. Hon. W.F. Cody / P. Frenzeny ; Forbes Co., Boston & N.Y., Forbes Co. (lithographer)
The scout Buffalo Bill. Hon. W.F. Cody / P. Frenzeny ; Forbes Co., Boston & N.Y., Forbes Co. (lithographer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691117/image-vintage-poster-public-domain-buffalo-billFree Image from public domain license