rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
R.T. Coverdale engineer & contractor for the erection of gas works, Cincinnati, O. / lith. of Strobridge & Co. Cin. O.…
Save
Edit Image
lithographcincinnatiposter cincinnativintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustration
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
[Girl holding doll and boy with dog in waiting room at railroad station] / The Strobridge Litho Co., Cincinnati, O. U.S.A.…
[Girl holding doll and boy with dog in waiting room at railroad station] / The Strobridge Litho Co., Cincinnati, O. U.S.A.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690698/image-travel-poster-vintage-postersFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Color lithograph advertisement showing the interior of a Pullman dining-car belonging to the Cincinnati, Hamilton and Dayton…
Color lithograph advertisement showing the interior of a Pullman dining-car belonging to the Cincinnati, Hamilton and Dayton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667122/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Gift for the grangers / J. Hale Powers & Co. Fraternity & Fine Art Publishers, Cin'ti. ; Strobridge & Co. Lith. Cincinnati…
Gift for the grangers / J. Hale Powers & Co. Fraternity & Fine Art Publishers, Cin'ti. ; Strobridge & Co. Lith. Cincinnati…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690636/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
"You Need Only One Soap—Ivory Soap", 1898 advertisement for Ivory Soap, by the Strobridge Lith. Co., Cin'ti & New York.…
"You Need Only One Soap—Ivory Soap", 1898 advertisement for Ivory Soap, by the Strobridge Lith. Co., Cin'ti & New York.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665767/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
View of Camp Dennison: 16 miles northeast of Cincinnati, Ohio / lithographed by Middleton, Strobridge & Co., Cincinnati…
View of Camp Dennison: 16 miles northeast of Cincinnati, Ohio / lithographed by Middleton, Strobridge & Co., Cincinnati…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690699/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Julia Marlowe
Julia Marlowe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649118/julia-marloweFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
Kellar
Kellar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649184/kellarFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
Kellar in his latest mystery
Kellar in his latest mystery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649113/kellar-his-latest-mysteryFree Image from public domain license
Save the planet poster template, editable text and design
Save the planet poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771464/save-the-planet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The war in the Soudan
The war in the Soudan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649245/the-war-the-soudanFree Image from public domain license
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Charles Frohman's new comedy, Oh, Susannah!
Charles Frohman's new comedy, Oh, Susannah!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649093/charles-frohmans-new-comedy-oh-susannahFree Image from public domain license
Save animals Instagram post template, editable text
Save animals Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942290/save-animals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Primrose & Dockstader's Huge Minstrel Company
Primrose & Dockstader's Huge Minstrel Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649135/primrose-dockstaders-huge-minstrel-companyFree Image from public domain license
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Elizabeth Kennedy in Shakespeare's As you like it
Elizabeth Kennedy in Shakespeare's As you like it
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649190/elizabeth-kennedy-shakespeares-you-likeFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Charles Frohman's new comedy, Oh, Susannah!
Charles Frohman's new comedy, Oh, Susannah!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649009/charles-frohmans-new-comedy-oh-susannahFree Image from public domain license
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Heart of the Klondike written by Scott Marble.
Heart of the Klondike written by Scott Marble.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649055/heart-the-klondike-written-scott-marbleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music store poster template
Vintage music store poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView license
A mile a minute
A mile a minute
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649128/mile-minuteFree Image from public domain license
Save animals Instagram post template, editable text
Save animals Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949393/save-animals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jacob Litt's production of Caleb West a dramatization of F. Hopkinson Smith's beautiful story of New England sea-folk by…
Jacob Litt's production of Caleb West a dramatization of F. Hopkinson Smith's beautiful story of New England sea-folk by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649168/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hoyt's A dog in the manger
Hoyt's A dog in the manger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649042/hoyts-dog-the-mangerFree Image from public domain license
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView license
Julia Arthur in More than queen by Émile Bergerat.
Julia Arthur in More than queen by Émile Bergerat.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649181/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
The great train robbery written by Scott Marble.
The great train robbery written by Scott Marble.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649056/the-great-train-robbery-written-scott-marbleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
[Group of sailors and passengers aboard ship], Strobridge & Co. Lith.
[Group of sailors and passengers aboard ship], Strobridge & Co. Lith.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691080/group-sailors-and-passengers-aboard-ship-strobridge-co-lithFree Image from public domain license