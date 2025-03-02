rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Birds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.
Save
Edit Image
washington vintagelithographlincolnantique hospital illustrationhospitalbirdsartvintage
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bird facts poster template
Bird facts poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693394/bird-facts-poster-templateView license
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Vintage exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Vintage exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510761/vintage-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
View of Washington / drawn from nature and on stone by E. Sachse ; lith. and print in colors
View of Washington / drawn from nature and on stone by E. Sachse ; lith. and print in colors
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691174/image-vintage-poster-comp-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Vintage exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
Vintage exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510785/vintage-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
View of Washington City, D.C. / lith. by E. Sachse & Co. 104 S. Charles St. Baltimore.
View of Washington City, D.C. / lith. by E. Sachse & Co. 104 S. Charles St. Baltimore.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689567/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Vintage exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Vintage exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510743/vintage-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
View of Washington City, D.C. West front of the U.S. Capitol / lith. by E. Sachse & Co. 104 S. Charles St. Baltimore.
View of Washington City, D.C. West front of the U.S. Capitol / lith. by E. Sachse & Co. 104 S. Charles St. Baltimore.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690778/image-vintage-illustration-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690796/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView license
Panoramic view of Washington City from the new dome of the Capitol, looking east / drawn from nature and print. in colors by…
Panoramic view of Washington City from the new dome of the Capitol, looking east / drawn from nature and print. in colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691085/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-panoramic-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Vintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724211/vintage-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
View of Washington City / lith. & print by E. Sachse & Co., Baltimore, Md. by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
View of Washington City / lith. & print by E. Sachse & Co., Baltimore, Md. by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689198/image-vintage-poster-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004234/vintage-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Diagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…
Diagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690577/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Blooming beauty poster template
Blooming beauty poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView license
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pet parrot Instagram post template, editable text
Pet parrot Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893941/pet-parrot-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Soldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisher
Soldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690340/image-alexandria-virginiaFree Image from public domain license
Painting class Instagram post template, editable design
Painting class Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221269/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Our city, (St. Louis, Mo.) / lith. by A. Janicke & Co., St. Louis.
Our city, (St. Louis, Mo.) / lith. by A. Janicke & Co., St. Louis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690701/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bird flu Instagram post template, editable text
Bird flu Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013087/bird-flu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Kearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691186/kearsarce-and-alabama-jo-davidson-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Bird watching Instagram post template, editable text
Bird watching Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893939/bird-watching-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
General view of the great battle of Solferino thirteen miles of fighting! / / Lang & Laing Lith ; from a sketch by Chevalier…
General view of the great battle of Solferino thirteen miles of fighting! / / Lang & Laing Lith ; from a sketch by Chevalier…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691371/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Artwork auction Instagram post template, editable text
Artwork auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9624607/artwork-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pool party poster template
Pool party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693305/pool-party-poster-templateView license
Bird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Bird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691361/image-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Aviary Instagram post template
Aviary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777738/aviary-instagram-post-templateView license
View of Camp Dennison: 16 miles northeast of Cincinnati, Ohio / lithographed by Middleton, Strobridge & Co., Cincinnati…
View of Camp Dennison: 16 miles northeast of Cincinnati, Ohio / lithographed by Middleton, Strobridge & Co., Cincinnati…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690699/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage element set frame style, editable design template
Vintage collage element set frame style, editable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22330095/image-background-tree-png-transparentView license
Bird's-eye view of Andersonville Prison from the south-east
Bird's-eye view of Andersonville Prison from the south-east
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690401/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation Instagram post template
Tea party invitation Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777737/tea-party-invitation-instagram-post-templateView license
Siege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Siege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691073/siege-atlanta-thulstrup-fac-simile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage bird animal design element set
Editable vintage bird animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847853/editable-vintage-bird-animal-design-element-setView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain license