rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Col. Ruth Goshen
Save
Edit Image
vintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterphoto
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Ruth
Ruth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688731/ruthFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Rough-Riders, Col. Theodore Roosevelt, U.S.V. Commander, Kurz & Allison.
Rough-Riders, Col. Theodore Roosevelt, U.S.V. Commander, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690228/rough-riders-col-theodore-roosevelt-usv-commander-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The illustrated book of Christian ballads
The illustrated book of Christian ballads
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687766/the-illustrated-book-christian-balladsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Col. Funston and 20th Kansas volunteers crossing the river at Calumpit, April 26th 1899 / A. Hencke '99.
Col. Funston and 20th Kansas volunteers crossing the river at Calumpit, April 26th 1899 / A. Hencke '99.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688469/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Tank and Temples at Bunshunkuree by Col Thomas Biggs
Tank and Temples at Bunshunkuree by Col Thomas Biggs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710468/tank-and-temples-bunshunkuree-col-thomas-biggsFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Poster for a side show at the Vermont state fair, Rutland
Poster for a side show at the Vermont state fair, Rutland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291760/poster-for-side-show-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
"1680" House, Yarmouth, Mass.
"1680" House, Yarmouth, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906619/image-texture-plant-artsFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Boots
Boots
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7961652/bootsFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Marion Davies (1928) by Ruth Harriet Louise
Marion Davies (1928) by Ruth Harriet Louise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772573/marion-davies-1928-ruth-harriet-louiseFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Vintage sepia photograph legs
Vintage sepia photograph legs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14306819/wh-gaylord-sgt-7th-us-col-art-civil-war-victimFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
San Francisco
San Francisco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986256/san-franciscoFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Hot Sulphur Springs, Santa Barbara
Hot Sulphur Springs, Santa Barbara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963039/hot-sulphur-springs-santa-barbaraFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ruth Stanley Farnam
Ruth Stanley Farnam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849647/ruth-stanley-farnamFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Fringe
Fringe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8050183/fringeFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066399/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
[Two Boys Playing at the Creek, July 4, 1883]
[Two Boys Playing at the Creek, July 4, 1883]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953568/two-boys-playing-the-creek-july-1883Free Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
Desk (1935/1942) by Ruth Bialostosky. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Desk (1935/1942) by Ruth Bialostosky. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3369690/free-illustration-image-20th-century-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074058/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView license
Horse Trapping
Horse Trapping
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8313533/horse-trappingFree Image from public domain license