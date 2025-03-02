Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagegeorge washington public domainvintagevintage posterartpublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterHis excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland sculp.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 947 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10972 x 13900 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWashington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView licenseWashington / painted by Cogniet, 1836 ; engraved by Laugier, 1839.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691140/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel therapy poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591932/travel-therapy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeneral Washington / J. Trenchard, sculp.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688775/general-washington-trenchard-sculpFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeorge Washington Esqr. Late president of the United States of America. From an original picture in the possession of J.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688745/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374818/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Washington crossing the Delaware River]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689065/washington-crossing-the-delaware-riverFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license"Evacuation day" and Washington's triumphal entry in New York City, Nov. 25th, 1783, Restein, Edmund P., 1837-1891…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688738/image-american-revolution-revalutionFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711240/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington taking command of the army at Cambridge, c1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690052/washington-taking-command-the-army-cambridge-c1875Free Image from public domain licenseWinter art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764343/winter-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"George Washington" / A. Weidenbach.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688262/george-washington-weidenbachFree Image from public domain licenseVintage world map, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058160/vintage-world-map-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license[General Washington] / [painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797] ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690565/image-his-majesty-vintage-poster-1797Free Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690669/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView licenseGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690671/image-vintage-poster-1797-active-18th-century-19th-century-johnFree Image from public domain licenseEditable world map set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059189/editable-world-map-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLieut. Genl. Ulysses S. Grant: General in Chief of the armies of the United States, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690017/image-currier-ives-united-states-army-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseGala night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970746/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688167/portrait-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseGala night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577689/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseG. Washington, c1876.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690521/washington-c1876Free Image from public domain licenseScholarship program poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160749/scholarship-program-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWashington as a freemasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690632/washington-freemasonFree Image from public domain licenseCycling club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780057/cycling-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688411/washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseEvening party invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711148/evening-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseG. Washington (Washington, George,--1732-1799)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690473/washington-washington-george-1732-1799Free Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseWashingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689702/washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWashington at the battle of Trenton, c1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688268/washington-the-battle-trenton-c1875Free Image from public domain licenseArt painting museum poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240729/art-painting-museum-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688533/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt painting gallery poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240736/art-painting-gallery-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690663/image-james-heath-british-royals-vintage-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSculpture workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505772/sculpture-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686809/washington-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license