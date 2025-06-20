rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Watch meeting
Save
Edit Image
vintage postervintage illustrationswatchchurchesartvintagepublic domainillustration
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.
[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691356/sleighing-new-york-benecke-55Free Image from public domain license
Church at Christmas poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Church at Christmas poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051693/image-flower-angel-leavesView license
Industrial - exposition. Louisville 1872 / J. Heger del.
Industrial - exposition. Louisville 1872 / J. Heger del.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690842/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Church worship service poster template
Church worship service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486887/church-worship-service-poster-templateView license
Winter scene in Philadelphia
Winter scene in Philadelphia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689494/winter-scene-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watch poster template
Vintage watch poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879910/vintage-watch-poster-templateView license
Winter scene in Philadelphia, Philada. : Longacre & Co. Lith. 30 & 32 S. 7. St. Philada., [between 1870 and 1880]
Winter scene in Philadelphia, Philada. : Longacre & Co. Lith. 30 & 32 S. 7. St. Philada., [between 1870 and 1880]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688734/image-scene-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Winter Sunday in olden times / F. Gleason, Boston., c1875.
Winter Sunday in olden times / F. Gleason, Boston., c1875.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690574/winter-sunday-olden-times-gleason-boston-c1875Free Image from public domain license
Church at christmas editable greeting card template
Church at christmas editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557553/church-christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Winter / J. Morviller ; after J. Morviller, original in posssession of the Publishers., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Winter / J. Morviller ; after J. Morviller, original in posssession of the Publishers., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689465/image-vintage-winter-art-prang-coFree Image from public domain license
Curiosity poster template, customizable advertisement
Curiosity poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837235/curiosity-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Armory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Armory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689866/image-philadelphia-cavalry-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Breakfast time poster template, editable text and design
Breakfast time poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11583967/breakfast-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[The last meeting between Gen. Lee and Jackson] / J.G. Fay, 1877.
[The last meeting between Gen. Lee and Jackson] / J.G. Fay, 1877.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690879/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hurry up poster template, customizable advertisement
Hurry up poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837238/hurry-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Second reformed Dutch church / Alphonse Bigot del. and lith.
Second reformed Dutch church / Alphonse Bigot del. and lith.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689740/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord poster template, editable text & design
Praise the lord poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Rivista aerostatica / Grossi. by Augusto Grossi (1835-1919)
Rivista aerostatica / Grossi. by Augusto Grossi (1835-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687718/rivista-aerostatica-grossi-augusto-grossi-1835-1919Free Image from public domain license
Limited sale poster template, editable text and design
Limited sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527028/limited-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Holy Trinity Church, Stratford / L.K.H., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Holy Trinity Church, Stratford / L.K.H., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689443/holy-trinity-church-stratford-lkh-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946205/prayers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…
[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687940/image-antique-prints-ocean-liner-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Worship service poster template, editable text & design
Worship service poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203526/worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Masonic Temple, Chicago
Masonic Temple, Chicago
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688999/masonic-temple-chicagoFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601003/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Royal fashions, summer 1899
Royal fashions, summer 1899
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690756/royal-fashions-summer-1899Free Image from public domain license
You're invited poster template, customizable advertisement
You're invited poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837240/youre-invited-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Grand Union Station, St. Louis, Mo.
Grand Union Station, St. Louis, Mo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689510/grand-union-station-st-louis-moFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god poster template, editable text and design
Believe in god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Our patriots of the war, Abraham Lincoln
Our patriots of the war, Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689371/our-patriots-the-war-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & design
Christmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335867/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Mounting the camel in Cairo street
Mounting the camel in Cairo street
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690598/mounting-the-camel-cairo-streetFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560757/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Masonic tie (1889) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Masonic tie (1889) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493585/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766009/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Singer Building, The Singer Manufacturing Company, no. 149 Broadway, cor. Liberty Street, New York City, New York, U.S.A.…
Singer Building, The Singer Manufacturing Company, no. 149 Broadway, cor. Liberty Street, New York City, New York, U.S.A.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689396/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723542/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Masonic temple / lith. J.J. Wynkoop, 154 S. 4th St., Phila.
Masonic temple / lith. J.J. Wynkoop, 154 S. 4th St., Phila.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690619/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license