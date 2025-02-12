Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterjames heathjohn stuartartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, from the original picture in the collection of the Marquis of Lansdown., John and Josiah Boydell (Firm), publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 805 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9233 x 13763 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGraphic design poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688048/graphic-design-poster-template-editable-designView licenseGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690663/image-james-heath-british-royals-vintage-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787678/fantasy-book-cover-template-editable-designView license[General Washington] / [painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797] ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690565/image-his-majesty-vintage-poster-1797Free Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage set, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licenseGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688533/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage vibes, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licenseGeneral Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9139387/general-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Shakespeare poster template from original art illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23531263/image-book-person-artView licensePresident George Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884051/president-george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife conservation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599722/wildlife-conservation-poster-templateView licenseThe Enchanted Island, Before the Cell of Prospero - Prospero and Miranda (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1, Scene 1)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168872/japan-poster-templateView licenseThe Palace at Westminster: King Henry and the Prince of Wales (Shakespeare, King Henry IV, Part 2, Act 4, Scene 4)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100313/image-paper-crown-personFree Image from public domain licenseComposition no. 6, abstract illustration by Stuart Walker. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830262/png-abstract-background-geometric-compositionView licenseBenjamin Westhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806485/benjamin-westFree Image from public domain licenseClimate crisis poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13462874/climate-crisis-poster-templateView licenseLady Macbeth (Shakespeare, Macbeth, Act 1, Scene 5)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8090108/lady-macbeth-shakespeare-macbeth-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseCarina Nebula poster template, remastered from NASA design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668999/png-art-astronomy-blank-spaceView licenseTo her most sacred Majesty, Catharine the second Empress of all the Russias, whose transcendent wisdom, admirable policy and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13977877/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseSweet symphony inspires music creation, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769264/sweet-symphony-inspires-music-creation-customizable-design-templateView licenseShakespeare Seated Between the Dramatic Muse and the Genius of Painting, Who is Pointing Him Out as the Proper Subject for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098788/image-person-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseZen meditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168972/zen-meditation-poster-templateView licenseThe Enchanted Island Before the Cell of Prospero - Prospero, Miranda, Caliban and Ariel (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098665/image-cat-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseFoundation lifestyle magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732882/foundation-lifestyle-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseFalstaff, Prince Henry and Poins at the Boar's Head Tavern (Shakespeare, King Henry the Fourth, Part 1, Act 2, Scene 4)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099246/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePhotography class poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731319/png-analog-camera-blank-spaceView licenseShepherds in Arcadia by Thomas Kirk, John Boydell and Josiah Boydellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284604/shepherds-arcadia-thomas-kirk-john-boydell-and-josiah-boydellFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12194981/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThomas Malton, the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9139531/thomas-malton-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseMorninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9131993/morningFree Image from public domain licenseSpace poster template, remastered from NASA design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8669170/png-46-billion-years-ago-art-astronomyView licenseMrs. Ford and Mrs Page (Shakespeare, Merry Wives of Windsor, Act 2, Scene 1)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101413/mrs-ford-and-mrs-page-shakespeare-merry-wives-windsor-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944939/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFalstaff Rising Slowly (Shakespeare, First Part of King Henry IV, Act 5, Scene 4)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101044/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11583286/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFalstaff in the Buck Basket (Shakespeare, Merry Wives of Windsor, Act 3, Scene 3)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101433/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHero, Ursula and Beatrice (Shakespeare, Much Ado About Nothing, Act 3, Scene 1)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103010/hero-ursula-and-beatrice-shakespeare-much-ado-about-nothing-act-sceneFree Image from public domain license