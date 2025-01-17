Edit ImageCrop28SaveSaveEdit Imagemountainsl. prangcalifornia postermountain postervintagecalifornia vintage illustrationyosemitevintage yosemite valleyYosemite Valley looking east from the Mariposa Trail / Prang's chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 626 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5819 x 3037 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5819 x 3037 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarYosemite National Park poster template, editable US nature art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729511/png-airplane-america-americanView licenseYosemite Valley looking west / Prang's American, chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691075/image-yosemite-vintage-poster-prangFree Image from public domain licenseMountain travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11860792/mountain-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseValley of babbling waters, southern Utah / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689124/image-thomas-moran-prangFree Image from public domain licenseSolo travel Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9608601/solo-travel-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseYosemite Valley, looking east from the Mariposa Trailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907565/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThe great outdoors poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759642/the-great-outdoors-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTower Falls and Sulphur Mountain, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690640/image-thomas-moran-prang-waterfall-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseBook now poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12102898/book-now-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSummit of the Sierras, Nevada / T. Moran ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689164/image-thomas-moran-mountains-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseLife's purpose poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759811/lifes-purpose-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe mountain of the Holy Cross, Colorado / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691063/the-mountain-the-holy-cross-colorado-moran-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable travel agency brochure template, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719341/editable-travel-agency-brochure-template-community-remixView licenseSunset (California scenery) / AB '64 ; chromolith. & published , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690674/image-albert-bierstadt-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12102769/travel-agency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYellowstone Lake / TM ; Prang's American Chromos., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689087/yellowstone-lake-prangs-american-chromos-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseExplore nature poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517429/explore-nature-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe tower of Tower Falls, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691062/image-thomas-moran-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseMountain travel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667948/mountain-travel-blog-banner-templateView licenseHot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689169/image-thomas-moran-prang-yellowstone-posterFree Image from public domain licenseNew vlog poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768794/new-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Great Blue Spring of the Lower geyser basin, yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691068/image-thomas-moran-vintage-poster-yellowstoneFree Image from public domain licenseEasy Car rental Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708558/easy-car-rental-instagram-post-templateView licenseGreat Falls of Snake River, Idaho territory / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689123/image-thomas-moran-snake-prangFree Image from public domain licenseStargazing club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11804034/stargazing-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYosemite Valley, looking westhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906898/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure awaits, travel service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517432/adventure-awaits-travel-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe domes of the Yosemite Valleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905824/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMountain trekking vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11667159/mountain-trekking-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690602/image-vintage-poster-fortFree Image from public domain licenseWinter landscape poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893993/winter-landscape-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMounted panel no. 215, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689533/mounted-panel-no-215-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseMountain travel Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11860842/mountain-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMounted panel no. 214, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689446/mounted-panel-no-214-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseMountain travel blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11860766/mountain-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Great Salt Lake of Utah / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691061/the-great-salt-lake-utah-moran-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWinter vacation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768838/winter-vacation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLower Yellowstone range / Moran, 1874., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691384/lower-yellowstone-range-moran-1874-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseMountain travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682994/mountain-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOld hemlocks / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690795/old-hemlocks-louis-harlow-louis-harlow-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license