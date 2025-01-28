Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagenewyorkvintage posternew yearcity postersvintage lithographs public domainartlithographnewyork cityA view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by George Holland ; lith. & printed in colors by H.R. Robinson, 31, Park Row, N.Y.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 965 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7630 x 6134 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7630 x 6134 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseJ. & F.W. Ridgway, plumbers and hydraulic engineers, plumbers to the Croton Water Works, 145 Broadway, New York / drawn by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseNew York / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690631/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseA Tammany tiger a melodrama of New York life by H. Grattan Donnelly.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic makeup poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244121/aesthetic-makeup-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCity of New York / sketched and drawn on stone by C. Parsons., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691375/image-newyork-new-york-public-domain-art-print-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684973/japanese-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687940/image-antique-prints-ocean-liner-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseNew year fireworks poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12926044/new-year-fireworks-poster-templateView licenseThe Saint Nicholas Society of the city of New York founded February XXVIII - MDCCCXXXV, J. Ottman Lithographic Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690332/image-vintage-poster-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseNew year fireworks poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12886600/new-year-fireworks-poster-templateView licenseA model of Plymouth Church, Brooklyn, N.Y. / R.T. Sperry, del.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689564/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year specials poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668599/new-year-specials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNew York Underwriters Agency. Cash assets $3,302,926https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691324/image-art-vintage-firesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12820067/happy-new-year-poster-templateView licenseNew York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690697/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991829/visit-italy-poster-templateView licenseNew York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau poster template, editable countdown party design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632881/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseH.R. Robinson, 52 Courtland St. Caricatures & printshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986766/happy-new-year-poster-templateView licenseNo. 39 Chambers St., New York, opposite the Rotunda, rebuilt on the scite [sic] of the (formerly) New York Bath / A.J.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689133/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRed envelope poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118023/red-envelope-poster-templateView licenseFiremen's Insurance Co. of the city of New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691364/firemens-insurance-co-the-city-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseNew year editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723696/new-year-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseKismet Temple, Academy of Music, Brooklyn, N.Y. Jan. 5, 1888 / J. Ottmann Lith. Puck Building, N.Y., J. Ottman Lithographic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690629/image-music-arabic-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe city of greater New York / [...] Charles Hart.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691369/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725279/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseThe south prospect of the city of New York in Americahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688832/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787300/happy-new-year-poster-templateView licenseBird's eye view of the city of New York - chromohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689609/birds-eye-view-the-city-new-york-chromoFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906502/countdown-party-poster-templateView licenseGrand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686832/image-new-york-bridge-poster-panoramaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese sale editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722388/japanese-sale-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseTomb of General Ulysses S. Grant, Riverside Drive, New York City / Grant Wright, 1897.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691305/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723364/happy-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseBreaking that "Backbone"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988291/breaking-that-backboneFree Image from public domain license