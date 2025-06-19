Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imagel. prangsnowwinter watercolormazzanovichwinter vintagesnow vintagewintersnow illustrationWinter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 832 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4349 x 3016 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4349 x 3016 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseSpring / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688359/spring-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAutumn / JM [monogram] ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690625/autumn-monogram-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMounted panel no. 215, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689533/mounted-panel-no-215-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMounted panel no. 214, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689446/mounted-panel-no-214-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseOld hemlocks / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690795/old-hemlocks-louis-harlow-louis-harlow-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of sheep / F. Brissot ; Brissot., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688584/study-sheep-brissot-brissot-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe mountain of the Holy Cross, Colorado / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691063/the-mountain-the-holy-cross-colorado-moran-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseYellowstone Lake / TM ; Prang's American Chromos., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689087/yellowstone-lake-prangs-american-chromos-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cozy Christmas decorative design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847481/editable-cozy-christmas-decorative-design-element-setView licenseTower Falls and Sulphur Mountain, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690640/image-thomas-moran-prang-waterfall-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor illustration of Christmas elements, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418188/image-christmas-treeView licenseLower Yellowstone range / Moran, 1874., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691384/lower-yellowstone-range-moran-1874-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor illustration of Christmas elements, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418182/image-christmas-treeView licenseThe Great Salt Lake of Utah / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691061/the-great-salt-lake-utah-moran-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cute Santa Claus snow globe design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15580373/editable-cute-santa-claus-snow-globe-design-element-setView licenseThe Great Blue Spring of the Lower geyser basin, yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691068/image-thomas-moran-vintage-poster-yellowstoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cozy Christmas decorative design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847426/editable-cozy-christmas-decorative-design-element-setView licenseSummit of the Sierras, Nevada / T. Moran ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689164/image-thomas-moran-mountains-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cozy Christmas decorative design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847480/editable-cozy-christmas-decorative-design-element-setView licenseYosemite Valley looking east from the Mariposa Trail / Prang's chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690675/image-prang-yosemite-mountains-posterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor illustration of Christmas Bauble, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418215/image-christmas-tree-watercolorView licensePrang's progressive studies in water-color painting, Part II - advanced studies, No. 5 / Will S. Robinson 85., L. Prang &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690743/image-prang-vintage-poster-advancedFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor illustration of Christmas Bauble, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418206/image-christmas-watercolor-stickerView licenseYosemite Valley looking west / Prang's American, chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691075/image-yosemite-vintage-poster-prangFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cozy Christmas decorative design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847423/editable-cozy-christmas-decorative-design-element-setView licenseIn June / by G.H. McCord., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688395/june-gh-mccord-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor illustration of Christmas tree, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418125/vintage-watercolor-illustration-christmas-tree-editable-design-element-setView license[Scarlet tanager on a cherry tree branch] / H.W. Herrick., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688362/image-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseWinter quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788629/winter-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseValley of babbling waters, southern Utah / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689124/image-thomas-moran-prangFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9877853/grand-opening-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseHot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689169/image-thomas-moran-prang-yellowstone-posterFree Image from public domain license