rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
East view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…
Save
Edit Image
new jerseyphiladelphiavintage posterlithographpennsylvaniaaugustus kollnerantiqueart
Everybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and design
Everybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23349875/image-cartoon-horse-faceView license
New interchange station, 31st and Market streets, West Philadelphia, 1902, with operating yard, from official plans
New interchange station, 31st and Market streets, West Philadelphia, 1902, with operating yard, from official plans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688474/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Architectural solutions poster template, editable text and design
Architectural solutions poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588567/architectural-solutions-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…
View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689406/image-bethlehem-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView license
State Capitol of New Jersey at Trenton. Built 1794. Altered & enlarged 1845 & 46 / H. Whateley ; John Notman, Phila, archt.…
State Capitol of New Jersey at Trenton. Built 1794. Altered & enlarged 1845 & 46 / H. Whateley ; John Notman, Phila, archt.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691374/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689489/image-diploma-queen-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
New travel vlog post template, editable social media design
New travel vlog post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276854/new-travel-vlog-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Washington mills Gloucester N.J. near Philadelphia / drawn by J. Queen.
Washington mills Gloucester N.J. near Philadelphia / drawn by J. Queen.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690839/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Masonic temple / lith. J.J. Wynkoop, 154 S. 4th St., Phila.
Masonic temple / lith. J.J. Wynkoop, 154 S. 4th St., Phila.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690619/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Clown drawing poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Clown drawing poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715734/png-blank-space-character-clownView license
St. Louis in 1832. From an original painting by Geo. Catlin in possession of the Mercantile Library Association
St. Louis in 1832. From an original painting by Geo. Catlin in possession of the Mercantile Library Association
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage clock, celestial elements, editable design
Retro collage with vintage clock, celestial elements, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769321/image-star-transparent-pngView license
Wall paper manufactory of Janeway & Carpender, New Brunswick, N.J. / Chas. Hart lith., 36 Vesey St., N.Y.
Wall paper manufactory of Janeway & Carpender, New Brunswick, N.J. / Chas. Hart lith., 36 Vesey St., N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690544/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Buildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…
Buildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686747/image-philadelphia-vintage-poster-fairFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
The ship & its furniture / On stone by L. Brechemin ; P.S. Duval, lith., Phila., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
The ship & its furniture / On stone by L. Brechemin ; P.S. Duval, lith., Phila., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690446/image-anchor-art-furniture-illustration-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
City sightseeing Instagram post template
City sightseeing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206536/city-sightseeing-instagram-post-templateView license
Waterfront at Port Royal
Waterfront at Port Royal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370156/waterfront-port-royalFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Retro movie club poster template, editable vintage photography design
Retro movie club poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21456283/retro-movie-club-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Clipper ship Three Brothers, 2972 tons: The largest sailing ship in the world, Currier & Ives.
Clipper ship Three Brothers, 2972 tons: The largest sailing ship in the world, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690275/image-three-brothers-sailing-poster-clipperFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
The wonderful East-River suspension bridge connecting the great cities of New York and Brooklyn
The wonderful East-River suspension bridge connecting the great cities of New York and Brooklyn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690137/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art expo Instagram post template, editable text
Art expo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11291425/art-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The National Portrait Gallery of Distinguished Americans, Vol. I
The National Portrait Gallery of Distinguished Americans, Vol. I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037414/the-national-portrait-gallery-distinguished-americans-volFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic makeup poster template, editable text & design
Aesthetic makeup poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244121/aesthetic-makeup-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Principal breeds of horses in use in North America / drawn from life, lith'd. & pub'd. by A. Kollner, Philadelphia.
The Principal breeds of horses in use in North America / drawn from life, lith'd. & pub'd. by A. Kollner, Philadelphia.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690433/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lovell General Hospital, Portsmouth Grove, R.I
Lovell General Hospital, Portsmouth Grove, R.I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414229/lovell-general-hospital-portsmouth-grove-riFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music store poster template
Vintage music store poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView license
Same Old Coon (Henry Clay), from The Comic Natural History of the Human Race
Same Old Coon (Henry Clay), from The Comic Natural History of the Human Race
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8007118/same-old-coon-henry-clay-from-the-comic-natural-history-the-human-raceFree Image from public domain license
Architectural solutions Instagram post template, editable text
Architectural solutions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623001/architectural-solutions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wharf Rat, from The Comic Natural History of the Human Race
Wharf Rat, from The Comic Natural History of the Human Race
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8007737/wharf-rat-from-the-comic-natural-history-the-human-raceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage set elements, customizable design
Vintage collage set elements, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22327904/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Union league, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania by New Jersey Stereoscopic View Co
Union league, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania by New Jersey Stereoscopic View Co
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14298067/union-league-philadelphia-pennsylvania-new-jersey-stereoscopic-viewFree Image from public domain license