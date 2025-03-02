rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The plaza de toros of Madrid
Save
Edit Image
madridspain artspainlithographvintage posterstadiums vintageplaza torospain poster
Faculty exhibition poster template, customizable design
Faculty exhibition poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072239/faculty-exhibition-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Free bullfighting, Madrid, Spain photo, public domain travel CC0 image.
Free bullfighting, Madrid, Spain photo, public domain travel CC0 image.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5927518/photo-image-public-domain-free-travelFree Image from public domain license
Office rental poster template, editable text and design
Office rental poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707521/office-rental-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stierenvechten in Plaza de Toros te Sevilla (c. 1885 - in or before 1892) by LL
Stierenvechten in Plaza de Toros te Sevilla (c. 1885 - in or before 1892) by LL
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13757977/stierenvechten-plaza-toros-sevilla-c-1885-before-1892Free Image from public domain license
Modern architecture poster template, editable text and design
Modern architecture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747370/modern-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bullfights: The Same Ceballos Mounted on Another Bull Breaks Short Spears in the Ring at Madrid by Francisco de Goya
Bullfights: The Same Ceballos Mounted on Another Bull Breaks Short Spears in the Ring at Madrid by Francisco de Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9644031/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Future city poster template, editable text and design
Future city poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601804/future-city-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
El esforzado Rendon picando un toro, de cuya suerte murio en plaza de Madrid (The Forceful Rendon Stabs a Bull with the…
El esforzado Rendon picando un toro, de cuya suerte murio en plaza de Madrid (The Forceful Rendon Stabs a Bull with the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033437/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Exterior design service poster template, editable text & design
Exterior design service poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142294/exterior-design-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Bullfights: Dreadful Events in the Front Rows of the Ring at Madrid and Death of the Mayor of Torrejon by Francisco de Goya
Bullfights: Dreadful Events in the Front Rows of the Ring at Madrid and Death of the Mayor of Torrejon by Francisco de Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9643965/image-cow-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Office space poster template, editable text and design
Office space poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759070/office-space-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Bulls of Bordeaux: Bullfight in a Divided Ring by Francisco de Goya
The Bulls of Bordeaux: Bullfight in a Divided Ring by Francisco de Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9672364/the-bulls-bordeaux-bullfight-divided-ring-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain license
Boxing match event mockup
Boxing match event mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15351848/boxing-match-event-mockupView license
Bullfights: The Celebrated Picador, Fernando del Toro, Draws the Fierce Beast on with his Pique by Francisco de Goya
Bullfights: The Celebrated Picador, Fernando del Toro, Draws the Fierce Beast on with his Pique by Francisco de Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9643995/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Apartment for rent poster template, editable text and design
Apartment for rent poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588349/apartment-for-rent-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bullfights: The Unlucky Death of Pepe Illo, in the Ring at Madrid by Francisco de Goya
Bullfights: The Unlucky Death of Pepe Illo, in the Ring at Madrid by Francisco de Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9643990/image-cow-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Commercial property rental poster template, editable text and design
Commercial property rental poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707622/commercial-property-rental-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
El mismo vuelca un toro en la plaza de Madrid (The Same Man Throws a Bull in the Ring at Madrid) (in or before 1816) by…
El mismo vuelca un toro en la plaza de Madrid (The Same Man Throws a Bull in the Ring at Madrid) (in or before 1816) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033424/image-cow-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
Bullfights: The Agility and Audacity of Juanito Apinani in (the Ring) at Madrid by Francisco de Goya
Bullfights: The Agility and Audacity of Juanito Apinani in (the Ring) at Madrid by Francisco de Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9643973/image-cow-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Football match poster template, editable text and design
Football match poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711043/football-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Bulls of Bordeaux: The Famous American, Mariano Ceballos by Francisco de Goya
The Bulls of Bordeaux: The Famous American, Mariano Ceballos by Francisco de Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670783/image-cow-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Football match poster template, editable text and design
Football match poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11861898/football-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bullfights: The Same Man Throws a Bull in the Ring at Madrid by Francisco de Goya
Bullfights: The Same Man Throws a Bull in the Ring at Madrid by Francisco de Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9643967/image-cow-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Football tournament poster template, editable text and design
Football tournament poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710997/football-tournament-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Un Caballero español mata un toro despues de haber perdido el caballero by Francisco Goya y Lucientes
Un Caballero español mata un toro despues de haber perdido el caballero by Francisco Goya y Lucientes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323161/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Bullfights: The Forceful Rendon Stabs a Bull with the Pique, From Which Pass he died in the Ring at Madrid by Francisco de…
Bullfights: The Forceful Rendon Stabs a Bull with the Pique, From Which Pass he died in the Ring at Madrid by Francisco de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9643991/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bullfights: Pepe Illo Making the Pass of the "Recorte" by Francisco de Goya
Bullfights: Pepe Illo Making the Pass of the "Recorte" by Francisco de Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9644002/bullfights-pepe-illo-making-the-pass-the-recorte-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain license
Live concert poster template, editable text and design
Live concert poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703141/live-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Velazquez. Le prince Balthazar Charles a cheval (au Musee du Prado) by Juan Laurent
Velazquez. Le prince Balthazar Charles a cheval (au Musee du Prado) by Juan Laurent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14277934/image-horse-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Faculty exhibition flyer template, editable text & design
Faculty exhibition flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072186/faculty-exhibition-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Bullfights: Pedro Romeo Killing the Halted Bull by Francisco de Goya
Bullfights: Pedro Romeo Killing the Halted Bull by Francisco de Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9643988/bullfights-pedro-romeo-killing-the-halted-bull-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain license
Live concert poster template
Live concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051779/live-concert-poster-templateView license
Bullfights: The Very Skilful Student of Falces, Wrapped in his Cape, Tricks the Bull with the Play of his Body by Francisco…
Bullfights: The Very Skilful Student of Falces, Wrapped in his Cape, Tricks the Bull with the Play of his Body by Francisco…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9643942/image-cow-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
El arrastre del toro (1880 - 1910) by anonymous
El arrastre del toro (1880 - 1910) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13760221/arrastre-del-toro-1880-1910-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music store poster template
Vintage music store poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView license
Catalina: Now see Santa Catalina, the Scenic Riviera of the U.S.A. ... yet only a short delightful voyage from Los Angeles /…
Catalina: Now see Santa Catalina, the Scenic Riviera of the U.S.A. ... yet only a short delightful voyage from Los Angeles /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722229/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license