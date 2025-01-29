rawpixel
[Sleighs pulled by horses running through snow] / F.M. Lamb., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Let it snow editable greeting card template
[Cutting wood in winter] / [W?] Harring, chr., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Study of sheep / F. Brissot ; Brissot., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Sport race poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Dessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Editable vintage Christmas illustration design element set
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Editable vintage Christmas illustration design element set
Skating / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Editable vintage Christmas illustration design element set
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Merry Christmas poster template
[Man playing a lute], L. Prang & Co., publisher
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Pink and its parts, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Prize golden Hamburg grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Tis the season poster template
Winter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
The Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Let it snow poster template
Dessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Editable vintage Christmas illustration design element set
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Baptism invitation template
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 7. Obey your parents, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Vintage kids on sleigh background, Christmas winter holidays
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 9. Seek me early, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Horse riding school poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 45. "He giveth his beloved sleep", L. Prang & Co., publisher
Horse club poster template, editable text and design
[Prang's floral mottoes, no. 18?]. Walk in love, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Christening celebration invitation template
Valley of babbling waters, southern Utah / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Vintage kids on sleigh background, Christmas winter holidays
Tobogganing / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisher
