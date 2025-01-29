Edit ImageCrop25SaveSaveEdit Imageposter artvintage sleighrunning horseprangsnow horsesnowsleigh vintage illustration public domainsleigh public domain[Sleighs pulled by horses running through snow] / F.M. Lamb., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 884 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6160 x 4536 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6160 x 4536 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLet it snow editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView license[Cutting wood in winter] / [W?] Harring, chr., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689484/cutting-wood-winter-w-harring-chr-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView licenseStudy of sheep / F. Brissot ; Brissot., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688584/study-sheep-brissot-brissot-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSport race poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719785/png-america-american-flag-antiqueView licenseDessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689017/dessert-no-cp-ream-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545657/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseThistle, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688596/thistle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546157/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseSkating / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689186/skating-sandham-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545654/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseCorreggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775387/merry-christmas-poster-templateView license[Man playing a lute], L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690749/man-playing-lute-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePink and its parts, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688625/pink-and-its-parts-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrize golden Hamburg grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688583/prize-golden-hamburg-grapes-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseTis the season poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776470/tis-the-season-poster-templateView licenseWinter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690686/winter-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691391/the-death-columbus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12862863/let-snow-poster-templateView licenseDessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689093/dessert-no-cp-ream-1870-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545791/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseBattle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690610/battle-spottsylvania-sic-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseFlowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688824/flowers-memory-remington-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 7. Obey your parents, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690753/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-obey-your-parents-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseVintage kids on sleigh background, Christmas winter holidayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8524740/vintage-kids-sleigh-background-christmas-winter-holidaysView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 9. Seek me early, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690804/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-seek-early-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding school poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630971/png-aesthetic-arch-frame-art-nouveauView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 45. "He giveth his beloved sleep", L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689474/image-prangs-floral-mottoes-sleep-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731507/horse-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Prang's floral mottoes, no. 18?]. Walk in love, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688720/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-18-walk-love-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseChristening celebration invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView licenseValley of babbling waters, southern Utah / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689124/image-thomas-moran-prangFree Image from public domain licenseVintage kids on sleigh background, Christmas winter holidayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522326/vintage-kids-sleigh-background-christmas-winter-holidaysView licenseTobogganing / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689090/tobogganing-sandham-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license