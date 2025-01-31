Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagetravel postervintage travel postertravel postersrailroadvintage dogvintage dolldolllithograph[Girl holding doll and boy with dog in waiting room at railroad station] / The Strobridge Litho Co., Cincinnati, O. U.S.A., Strobridge & Co. Lith.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 831 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6259 x 9039 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6259 x 9039 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWashington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView licenseR.T. Coverdale engineer & contractor for the erection of gas works, Cincinnati, O. / lith. of Strobridge & Co. Cin. O.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690638/image-vintage-poster-cincinnati-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseEscape to unknown mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18287930/escape-unknown-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseView of Camp Dennison: 16 miles northeast of Cincinnati, Ohio / lithographed by Middleton, Strobridge & Co., Cincinnati…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690699/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJuly 4th promotion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742985/png-12-rates-chicago-eastern-illinois-railroad-1896-4th-july-americanView licenseGift for the grangers / J. Hale Powers & Co. Fraternity & Fine Art Publishers, Cin'ti. ; Strobridge & Co. Lith. Cincinnati…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690636/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWanderlust aesthetic poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18786567/wanderlust-aesthetic-poster-template-editable-textView licenseCapture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690796/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051010/visit-japan-poster-templateView licenseColor lithograph advertisement showing the interior of a Pullman dining-car belonging to the Cincinnati, Hamilton and Dayton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667122/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRail trip poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14579250/rail-trip-poster-templateView licenseA mile a minutehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649128/mile-minuteFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseHeart of the Klondike written by Scott Marble.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649055/heart-the-klondike-written-scott-marbleFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView license"The Barnum & Bailey greatest show on earth Wonderful performing geese, roosters and musical donkey". Chromolithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666167/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494234/authentic-japan-poster-templateView licenseHoyt's A dog in the mangerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649042/hoyts-dog-the-mangerFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051012/japan-expo-poster-templateView licenseKellarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649184/kellarFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseJulia Marlowehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649118/julia-marloweFree Image from public domain licenseNapoli, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717774/png-architecture-art-blank-spaceView licenseKellar in his latest mysteryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649113/kellar-his-latest-mysteryFree Image from public domain licenseAssisi, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717829/png-arch-architecture-artView licenseJacob Litt's production of Caleb West a dramatization of F. Hopkinson Smith's beautiful story of New England sea-folk by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649168/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683148/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCharles Frohman's new comedy, Oh, Susannah!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649009/charles-frohmans-new-comedy-oh-susannahFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Film Grain Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692189/vintage-film-grain-effectView licenseCharles Frohman's new comedy, Oh, Susannah!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649093/charles-frohmans-new-comedy-oh-susannahFree Image from public domain licensePalermo, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726929/png-antique-arcades-architectural-components-architectureView licensePrimrose & Dockstader's Huge Minstrel Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649135/primrose-dockstaders-huge-minstrel-companyFree Image from public domain licenseCandid photography poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590762/candid-photography-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJulia Arthur in More than queen by Émile Bergerat.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649181/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSelfie photo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590825/selfie-photo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe great train robbery written by Scott Marble.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649056/the-great-train-robbery-written-scott-marbleFree Image from public domain licenseItaly poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762964/italy-poster-template-editable-designView licenseMiss Maxine Elliott, Strobridge & Co. Lith.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691094/miss-maxine-elliott-strobridge-co-lithFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license[Zan Zig performing with rabbit and roses, including hat trick and levitation], Strobridge & Co. Lith.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686734/image-vintage-poster-magic-rabbitFree Image from public domain license