Little Bo Peep / J.G. Brown ; J. Howard Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
In June / by G.H. McCord., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yosemite Valley looking west / Prang's American, chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yosemite Valley looking east from the Mariposa Trail / Prang's chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Idols of our home. No. 2 Dreaming Daisy / S. Anderson ; after Mrs. S. Anderson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Prang's fine art pictures. "Right or left?" / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
The cradle of liberty, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Baptism invitation template
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
The Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Dessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Christening celebration invitation template
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Dessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Graphic design poster template, editable design
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Let it snow editable greeting card template
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Creativity & art poster template, editable text and design
Baby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisher
History of life poster template
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Motivational quote poster template, editable text and design
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
