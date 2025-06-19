rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Design and model of the new steamer America, for the western lakes
Save
Edit Image
poster modelvintage posterlithographartvintagedesignpublic domainillustration
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Iranistan, an oriental ville (near Bridgeport, Connecticut) / Lith. of Sarony & Major, N.Y.
Iranistan, an oriental ville (near Bridgeport, Connecticut) / Lith. of Sarony & Major, N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691373/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Fate of the rebel flag / painted by Wm. Bauly ; lith. of Sarony, Major & Knapp, 449 Broadway, N.Y.
Fate of the rebel flag / painted by Wm. Bauly ; lith. of Sarony, Major & Knapp, 449 Broadway, N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687963/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
New-York (Union Square, Looking South)
New-York (Union Square, Looking South)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8022846/new-york-union-square-looking-southFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
United States Military Academy: Song of the Graduates
United States Military Academy: Song of the Graduates
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8005996/united-states-military-academy-song-the-graduatesFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
The Constitution and Guerriere–Fought August 19th, 1812–The The Guerriere had 15 men killed and 63 wounded–The Constitution…
The Constitution and Guerriere–Fought August 19th, 1812–The The Guerriere had 15 men killed and 63 wounded–The Constitution…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613874/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
The magic lake, Currier & Ives.
The magic lake, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689899/the-magic-lake-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
The two-horse act, c1874.
The two-horse act, c1874.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686797/the-two-horse-act-c1874Free Image from public domain license
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Happy new year, Currier & Ives.
Happy new year, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687752/happy-new-year-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Soldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisher
Soldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690340/image-alexandria-virginiaFree Image from public domain license
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A boat-landing-Thousand Islands
A boat-landing-Thousand Islands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691196/boat-landing-thousand-islandsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music store poster template
Vintage music store poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView license
The yacht "Henrietta" 205 tons: modelled by Mr. Wm. Tooker, N.Y. built by Mr. Henry Steers, Greenpoint, L.I., Currier & Ives.
The yacht "Henrietta" 205 tons: modelled by Mr. Wm. Tooker, N.Y. built by Mr. Henry Steers, Greenpoint, L.I., Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690108/image-vintage-poster-currier-ives-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
America
America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689562/americaFree Image from public domain license
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView license
The wonderful East-River suspension bridge connecting the great cities of New York and Brooklyn
The wonderful East-River suspension bridge connecting the great cities of New York and Brooklyn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690137/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Forest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Forest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826207/forest-frame-poster-template-editable-animal-art-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Washington Irving's Illustrations of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Designed and Etched by F.O.C. Darley for the Members of…
Washington Irving's Illustrations of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Designed and Etched by F.O.C. Darley for the Members of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8022892/image-books-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713488/png-1968-animal-artView license
Terrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…
Terrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691294/image-merrimac-1862-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView license
Courtney & Hanlan, champion scullers of America - view of Toronto Bay / Syracuse Lith. Eng. & Print. Co, Syracuse, N.Y.
Courtney & Hanlan, champion scullers of America - view of Toronto Bay / Syracuse Lith. Eng. & Print. Co, Syracuse, N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690719/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView license
Tempted, Currier & Ives.
Tempted, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688290/tempted-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license