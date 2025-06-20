rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
[Philadelphia centennial exhibition]
Save
Edit Image
vintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterphoto
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: U.S. military hospital barrack ward: a model with the roof raised. Photograph…
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: U.S. military hospital barrack ward: a model with the roof raised. Photograph…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017031/photo-image-art-hospital-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: the hospital steamboat D.A. January: a model. Photograph, 1876.
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: the hospital steamboat D.A. January: a model. Photograph, 1876.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958992/photo-image-sky-sea-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Philadelphia, 1876 : chromatic view
Philadelphia, 1876 : chromatic view
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690094/philadelphia-1876-chromatic-viewFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Graphic : 190 Strand, London.
The Graphic : 190 Strand, London.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201199/the-graphic-190-strand-londonFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: McClellan Hospital, Philadelphia: a model. Photograph, 1876.
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: McClellan Hospital, Philadelphia: a model. Photograph, 1876.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955448/image-art-hospital-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: Hospital of the Medical Department of the U.S. Army: rear view showing a…
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: Hospital of the Medical Department of the U.S. Army: rear view showing a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987179/photo-image-person-sky-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
Light house and buoys / Centennial Photographic Co., Philad'a.
Light house and buoys / Centennial Photographic Co., Philad'a.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6285328/light-house-and-buoys-centennial-photographic-co-philadaFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: Lincoln Hospital, Washington D.C.: a model. Photograph, 1876.
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: Lincoln Hospital, Washington D.C.: a model. Photograph, 1876.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968706/photo-image-hospital-public-domain-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: Hicks Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland: model. Photograph, 1876.
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: Hicks Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland: model. Photograph, 1876.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981553/photo-image-art-hospital-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: (Mower or McClellan ) Hospital, Philadelphia: a model. Photograph, 1876.
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: (Mower or McClellan ) Hospital, Philadelphia: a model. Photograph, 1876.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13974530/photo-image-hospital-public-domain-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
The Centennial Exposition Building, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photograph, ca. 1880.
The Centennial Exposition Building, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photograph, ca. 1880.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969159/photo-image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: models of hospitals in glass display cases. Photograph, 1876.
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: models of hospitals in glass display cases. Photograph, 1876.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981716/photo-image-book-art-pharmacyFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: U.S. military hospital barrack ward: a model. Photograph, 1876.
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: U.S. military hospital barrack ward: a model. Photograph, 1876.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13975352/photo-image-sky-hospital-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: model train carriages and steamboats in glass display cases. Photograph, 1876.
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: model train carriages and steamboats in glass display cases. Photograph, 1876.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13974439/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: American Civil War Army of the Cumberland train carriage: the kitchen car: a…
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: American Civil War Army of the Cumberland train carriage: the kitchen car: a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13971497/photo-image-sky-public-domain-carFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: the hospital steamboat J.K. Barnes: a model showing the interior in cross…
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: the hospital steamboat J.K. Barnes: a model showing the interior in cross…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987939/photo-image-cross-art-seaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: the Hospital of the Medical Department of the United States Army: a ward of…
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: the Hospital of the Medical Department of the United States Army: a ward of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967655/photo-image-frame-art-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: group portrait (of military medical men ). Photograph, 1876.
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: group portrait (of military medical men ). Photograph, 1876.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963535/photo-image-people-clothing-manFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: Hospital of the Medical Department of the U.S. Army, Philadelphia: front view.…
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: Hospital of the Medical Department of the U.S. Army, Philadelphia: front view.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13972772/photo-image-person-sky-villaFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: American Civil War freight car: a model. Photograph, 1876.
Philadelphia International Exposition, 1876: American Civil War freight car: a model. Photograph, 1876.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954754/image-public-domain-car-trainFree Image from public domain license