H.A. Thomas & Wylie's interior view of the Hoffman House bar
Ripped paper png mockup element, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228597/png-child-customizable-cut-outView license
Winter scene in Philadelphia, Philada. : Longacre & Co. Lith. 30 & 32 S. 7. St. Philada., [between 1870 and 1880]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688734/image-scene-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691356/sleighing-new-york-benecke-55Free Image from public domain license
Cupid fairy field surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663686/cupid-fairy-field-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Nymphs and Satyr (1873) by William Adolphe Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789607/nymphs-and-satyr-1873-william-adolphe-bouguereauFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806766/myths-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
New York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690697/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee cupid aesthetic, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7598056/png-aesthetic-artwork-brownView license
New York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's cupid on desserts, William-Adolphe Bouguereau famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7601670/png-aesthetic-artwork-bakeryView license
[Le petit déjeuner]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690878/le-petit-dejeunerFree Image from public domain license
Happy Valentine's Instagram story template, vintage cupid illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604310/happy-valentines-instagram-story-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView license
Kismet Temple, Academy of Music, Brooklyn, N.Y. Jan. 5, 1888 / J. Ottmann Lith. Puck Building, N.Y., J. Ottman Lithographic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690629/image-music-arabic-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with William-Adolphe Bouguereau's famous painting, remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713507/png-1880-19th-century-artView license
Tomb of General Ulysses S. Grant, Riverside Drive, New York City / Grant Wright, 1897.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691305/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Happy Valentine's Instagram post template, vintage cupid illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604185/happy-valentines-instagram-post-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView license
[Man wearing tuxedo, holding bowler hat]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689118/man-wearing-tuxedo-holding-bowler-hatFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Winter scene in Philadelphia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689494/winter-scene-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969506/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Grand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686832/image-new-york-bridge-poster-panoramaFree Image from public domain license
Cupid coffee Instagram post template, vintage aesthetic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7602589/cupid-coffee-instagram-post-template-vintage-aesthetic-remixView license
In the Catskills
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691058/the-catskillsFree Image from public domain license
Cupid coffee Instagram story template, vintage aesthetic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7602595/cupid-coffee-instagram-story-template-vintage-aesthetic-remixView license
Bird's eye view of the city of New York - chromo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689609/birds-eye-view-the-city-new-york-chromoFree Image from public domain license
Happy Valentine's YouTube thumbnail template, vintage cupid illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604469/happy-valentines-youtube-thumbnail-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView license
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Albany, N.Y. / lith of A.J. Hoffman & Co. 452 Broadway Albany, N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690666/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Feminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-artView license
New York / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690631/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687940/image-antique-prints-ocean-liner-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738970/myths-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Firemen's Insurance Co. of the city of New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691364/firemens-insurance-co-the-city-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806062/myths-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
William-Adolphe Bouguereau (1825-1905) - Sewing (1898) Edit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665872/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806892/myths-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The city of greater New York / [...] Charles Hart.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691369/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cupid's coffee YouTube thumbnail template, vintage aesthetic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7602608/cupids-coffee-youtube-thumbnail-template-vintage-aesthetic-remixView license
A glimpse of New York's dry goods district
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691051/glimpse-new-yorks-dry-goods-districtFree Image from public domain license