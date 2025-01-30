rawpixel
The public libraries of Massachusetts / designed and drawn with pen and ink by George Hartnell Bartlett.
antique maps public domainmassachusetts illustrationmap vintagemaps public domainvintage map massachusettesantique mapmassachusetts
Vintage ephemera, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381514/vintage-ephemera-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Sealskin Cap (c. 1940) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086680/sealskin-cap-c-1940-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381137/vintage-ephemera-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Doll's Dresser (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074388/dolls-dresser-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701678/vintage-women-ephemera-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Elaborate Design for a Chandelier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8086565/elaborate-design-for-chandelierFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381470/vintage-ephemera-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Medallion and Chain (c. 1936) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067112/medallion-and-chain-c-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Digital transformation technology instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004146/png-pattern-art-designView license
R.M. Bartlett's Commercial School, commercial balance chart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691314/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Digital transformation technology poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760337/png-1970-abstract-americanView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076371/pewter-teapot-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage ephemera design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16018484/editable-vintage-ephemera-design-element-setView license
Bench (1935/1942) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059130/bench-19351942-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Travel therapy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622340/travel-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Illustration of a building at 290 Tremont St. in Boston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906138/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Travel places Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004298/travel-places-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Old Boston. Beacon Hill from Derne St. / from a drawing made on the spot by J.R. Smith ; J.H. Bufford's Lith. 313 Washington…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689879/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
American studies poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705550/american-studies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portfolio containing Six Designs for the George Henry Lyon House, Cambridge, Massachusetts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183235/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Travel places Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995741/travel-places-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gen. George Washington by Peter Maverick (1780-1831). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614795/image-paper-frame-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Abstract red circles instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999018/image-art-circles-designView license
Derry, New Hampshire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907242/derry-new-hampshireFree Image from public domain license
Pandemic podcast Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9993905/pandemic-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Design for an Urn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8131592/design-for-urnFree Image from public domain license
Vintage world map, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058160/vintage-world-map-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Minot's Ledge Light House. Massachusetts Bay, near Cohasset / drawn by A. Frink ; E. Burrill, lith.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686811/image-art-light-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage ephemera design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16018322/editable-vintage-ephemera-design-element-setView license
On the way to Granville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908124/the-way-granvilleFree Image from public domain license
Editable world map set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059189/editable-world-map-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gen. George Washington by Peter Maverick (1780-1831). Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615471/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Abstract red circles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760595/png-abstract-american-artView license
The map of the world
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906512/the-map-the-worldFree Image from public domain license
Night night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11277015/night-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Solar and lunar eclipse diagrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905162/image-vintage-public-domain-illustrationsFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
"Alison's house", a poetic romance (1876-1948) by Susan Glaspell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627027/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Research center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951313/research-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Massachusetts, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688332/massachusetts-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license