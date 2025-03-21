rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The oecumenical council of the Vatican, convened December 8th 1869
Save
Edit Image
popevaticanpope vaticancouncil meetingvatican councilvintage decemberlithographcouncil vintage
Student council election Instagram post template
Student council election Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11017755/student-council-election-instagram-post-templateView license
First Vatican Council, 1869-1870: Pope Pius IX leading his cardinals across a plank of wood placed on the ice, watched by Mr…
First Vatican Council, 1869-1870: Pope Pius IX leading his cardinals across a plank of wood placed on the ice, watched by Mr…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14007396/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Photo frames mockup, editable renaissance paintings on the wall
Photo frames mockup, editable renaissance paintings on the wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915232/photo-frames-mockup-editable-renaissance-paintings-the-wallView license
Pio Nono prayer books, the standard Catholic prayer books, beautifully illuminated and illustrated books of approved prayers…
Pio Nono prayer books, the standard Catholic prayer books, beautifully illuminated and illustrated books of approved prayers…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690229/image-catholic-vintage-advertisement-posterFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807318/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pope Pius IX blessing crowd by Robert Macpherson
Pope Pius IX blessing crowd by Robert Macpherson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14312208/pope-pius-blessing-crowd-robert-macphersonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music store Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage music store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11689312/vintage-music-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Emisecularis sacerdotii Monumentum S.S. Leon[?] XIII P.M.
Emisecularis sacerdotii Monumentum S.S. Leon[?] XIII P.M.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691336/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11689418/jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
[St. Peter's Basilica and the Piazza San Pietro, Vatican City, Rome]
[St. Peter's Basilica and the Piazza San Pietro, Vatican City, Rome]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687855/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Jazz night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807322/jazz-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Joséphine kneels before Napoléon during his coronation at Notre Dame. Behind him sits pope Pius VII.
Joséphine kneels before Napoléon during his coronation at Notre Dame. Behind him sits pope Pius VII.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667088/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807306/jazz-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cardinal Pecci, the Camerlengo, verifying the death of Pope Pius IX. Wood engraving, 1878.
Cardinal Pecci, the Camerlengo, verifying the death of Pope Pius IX. Wood engraving, 1878.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981433/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & Santa, editable Instagram story template
Christmas & Santa, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16523383/christmas-santa-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Tempted, Currier & Ives.
Tempted, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688290/tempted-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Winter magic poster with playful winter characters. Magic of winter fun customizable design
Winter magic poster with playful winter characters. Magic of winter fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22414806/image-xmas-cute-personView license
Portrait of Pope Pius V (ca. 1566 (Renaissance)) by Bartolomeo Passarottiand workshop
Portrait of Pope Pius V (ca. 1566 (Renaissance)) by Bartolomeo Passarottiand workshop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151066/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Community council Instagram story template, editable social media design
Community council Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072070/community-council-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The surprise, Currier & Ives.
The surprise, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690366/the-surprise-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Community council blog banner template, editable text & design
Community council blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061928/community-council-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
The flower vase, Currier & Ives.
The flower vase, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688884/the-flower-vase-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Community council Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Community council Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925818/community-council-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
The Boquet, N. Currier (Firm)
The Boquet, N. Currier (Firm)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688900/the-boquet-currier-firmFree Image from public domain license
Cycling club Instagram post template, editable text
Cycling club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11655035/cycling-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Our pasture, N. Currier (Firm)
Our pasture, N. Currier (Firm)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689171/our-pasture-currier-firmFree Image from public domain license
Couple on bikes instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Couple on bikes instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004126/image-people-art-manView license
The magic lake, Currier & Ives.
The magic lake, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689899/the-magic-lake-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Couple on bikes poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Couple on bikes poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713524/png-art-bicycle-bikeView license
Ripe fruits, Currier & Ives.
Ripe fruits, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690365/ripe-fruits-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas, editable Instagram post template
Christmas, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522543/christmas-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
American dead game, Currier & Ives.
American dead game, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690278/american-dead-game-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Hello December Instagram post template
Hello December Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724949/hello-december-instagram-post-templateView license
The sacred tomb of the blessed virgin, Currier & Ives.
The sacred tomb of the blessed virgin, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688302/the-sacred-tomb-the-blessed-virgin-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Hello December Instagram story template
Hello December Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788986/hello-december-instagram-story-templateView license
Prize fat cattle, Currier & Ives.
Prize fat cattle, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689049/prize-fat-cattle-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
U.S. ship of the Line Pennsylvania, 140 guns, N. Currier (Firm)
U.S. ship of the Line Pennsylvania, 140 guns, N. Currier (Firm)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690015/us-ship-the-line-pennsylvania-140-guns-currier-firmFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Niagara Falls: from the Canada side, Currier & Ives.
Niagara Falls: from the Canada side, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689818/niagara-falls-from-the-canada-side-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license