rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
Save
Edit Image
l. prang & co.vintage mothercharles stuart prattvintage postervintage junepublic domain mother illustrationvintage building illustration public domainvintage books
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…
["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690748/image-prang-co-mother-baby-girl-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
["In January" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing two young children standing in…
["In January" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing two young children standing in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689555/image-winte-vintage-illustration-public-domain-winter-prang-coFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…
["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688394/image-mother-and-child-hammock-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690754/doves-miessner-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study. Barefoot boy picking berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Barefoot boy picking berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690747/image-prang-co-barefoot-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
In June / by G.H. McCord., L. Prang & Co., publisher
In June / by G.H. McCord., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688395/june-gh-mccord-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691138/the-flowers-her-hair-jg-brown-collier-lith-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Love mom Instagram post template, editable text
Love mom Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634030/love-mom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The contented gardener / J.G. Vibert ; after J.G. Vibert, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…
The contented gardener / J.G. Vibert ; after J.G. Vibert, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690845/image-prang-vintage-poster-coFree Image from public domain license
Composition no. 6, abstract illustration by Stuart Walker. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Composition no. 6, abstract illustration by Stuart Walker. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830262/png-abstract-background-geometric-compositionView license
Prang's fine art pictures. What is it? / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's fine art pictures. What is it? / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690797/image-prang-vintage-poster-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719421/png-america-american-artView license
Prang's fine art pictures. "Right or left?" / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's fine art pictures. "Right or left?" / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690793/image-prang-dolls-coFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
[Cutting wood in winter] / [W?] Harring, chr., L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Cutting wood in winter] / [W?] Harring, chr., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689484/cutting-wood-winter-w-harring-chr-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView license
Study. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688508/image-prang-humphrey-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Festa della Repubblica Instagram post template
Festa della Repubblica Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640171/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView license
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689558/image-prang-co-vintage-poster-berriesFree Image from public domain license
June solstice Instagram post template
June solstice Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736489/june-solstice-instagram-post-templateView license
Kid's playground / A. Bruith 66 ; W. Harring, chro. ; after Bruith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Kid's playground / A. Bruith 66 ; W. Harring, chro. ; after Bruith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690736/image-prang-vintage-livestock-harringFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate summer solstice Instagram post template
Celebrate summer solstice Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692810/celebrate-summer-solstice-instagram-post-templateView license
Dessert no. 7, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Dessert no. 7, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688959/dessert-no-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Kids book cover template, editable design
Kids book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Festa della Repubblica Instagram post template
Festa della Repubblica Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640494/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView license
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688824/flowers-memory-remington-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690610/battle-spottsylvania-sic-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day event poster template, editable text & design
Mother's day event poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494026/mothers-day-event-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Base ball / aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Base ball / aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689015/base-ball-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662483/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Hot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689169/image-thomas-moran-prang-yellowstone-posterFree Image from public domain license