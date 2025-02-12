Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagel. prang & co.vintage mothercharles stuart prattvintage postervintage junepublic domain mother illustrationvintage building illustration public domainvintage books["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath an arch at the entrance to a building], L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1031 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4696 x 5464 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. 