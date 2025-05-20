Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagel. prang & co.louis harlowvintagevintage postercaliforniacalifornia watercolorcalifornia missionsSan Gabriel Mission, No. 2 / by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 959 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4651 x 3716 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4651 x 3716 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSan Luis Rey Mission, No. 2, Oceanside / by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690688/image-prang-louis-harlow-california-missionsFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseSan Juan Capistrano Mission, No. 2, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690745/san-juan-capistrano-mission-no-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSanta Barbara Mission, garden scene / Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689461/image-prang-missions-california-louis-harlowFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHoly Trinity Church, Stratford / L.K.H., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689443/holy-trinity-church-stratford-lkh-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseOld hemlocks / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690795/old-hemlocks-louis-harlow-louis-harlow-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBirchpoint / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689532/birchpoint-louis-harlow-louis-harlow-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA bit of Islesboro, Me. / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690802/image-prang-louis-harlow-maineFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Birds on pine boughs] / H.W. Herrick., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689554/birds-pine-boughs-hw-herrick-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240849/company-vision-mission-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseAutumn / JM [monogram] ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690625/autumn-monogram-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNo. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166528/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain licenseUS navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719421/png-america-american-artView licenseWinter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690686/winter-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView licenseEaster morning, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689455/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLos Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727038/png-air-travel-america-americanView license[Scarlet tanager on a cherry tree branch] / H.W. Herrick., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688362/image-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseChristening celebration invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView licenseNo. 40, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689523/image-olive-whitney-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNo. 41, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689442/image-olive-whitney-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain licenseSushi poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702581/sushi-poster-template-and-designView licenseEaster morning, no. 4 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689534/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in swimsuit poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713243/png-american-art-blank-spaceView licenseNo. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. VOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166534/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714479/grand-opening-poster-template-and-designView licenseNo. 2, The Hedge sparrows mansion / after C. Ryan., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688392/no-the-hedge-sparrows-mansion-after-ryan-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in swimsuit instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002911/image-cartoon-person-artView licenseYosemite Valley looking west / Prang's American, chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691075/image-yosemite-vintage-poster-prangFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240830/company-vision-mission-flyer-template-editableView licensePrang's Easter cross / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689535/prangs-easter-cross-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license