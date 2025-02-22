rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The natural bridge, Rockbridge County, Va. from a sketch by Maj. Ths. H. Williamson, instructor of drawing, in the Va.…
Save
Edit Image
queenvintage posterqueen ilustrationillustrated posterrockbridge countyposterassociatedobjectsvintage illustrations
The Life and Legacy of Queen Victoria Facebook post template from original art illustration, editable design
The Life and Legacy of Queen Victoria Facebook post template from original art illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541445/image-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Empire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…
Empire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690767/image-vintage-poster-illustration-firefighter-1851Free Image from public domain license
Queen Victoria editable poster template with portrait of Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria editable poster template with portrait of Queen Victoria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050312/queen-victoria-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-queen-victoriaView license
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689489/image-diploma-queen-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Interactive art installation poster template, editable design
Interactive art installation poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815402/interactive-art-installation-poster-template-editable-designView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690551/image-illustration-vintage-poster-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain license
Goddess podcast poster template, editable text and design
Goddess podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944939/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington mills Gloucester N.J. near Philadelphia / drawn by J. Queen.
Washington mills Gloucester N.J. near Philadelphia / drawn by J. Queen.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690839/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The Reign of Elizabeth I poster template from original art illustration, editable design
The Reign of Elizabeth I poster template from original art illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23527906/image-roses-book-artView license
Armory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Armory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689866/image-philadelphia-cavalry-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Mythology 101 poster template, editable text and design
Mythology 101 poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945140/mythology-101-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Charleston, S.C. custom house / C.C. Kuchel ; P.S. Duval & Co.'s Steam Lith. Press, Philada.
Charleston, S.C. custom house / C.C. Kuchel ; P.S. Duval & Co.'s Steam Lith. Press, Philada.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691119/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Textbook poster template
Textbook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486238/textbook-poster-templateView license
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Visit Egypt poster template, editable text and design
Visit Egypt poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696552/visit-egypt-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain license
Textbook poster template
Textbook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView license
View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…
View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689406/image-bethlehem-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Beauty logo poster template, editable design
Beauty logo poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14801390/beauty-logo-poster-template-editable-designView license
The champions of liberty, P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
The champions of liberty, P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690550/the-champions-liberty-ps-duval-son-printerFree Image from public domain license
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView license
Buildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…
Buildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686747/image-philadelphia-vintage-poster-fairFree Image from public domain license
Tree planting poster template
Tree planting poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038222/tree-planting-poster-templateView license
Peerless by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Peerless by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690691/peerless-james-fuller-queen-1820-1821-1886Free Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
[Apollo Belvidere, study showing the forehead, eyes, and bridge of nose] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
[Apollo Belvidere, study showing the forehead, eyes, and bridge of nose] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688498/image-eyes-apollo-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fashion & trend poster template, editable text and design
Fashion & trend poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689459/fashion-trend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688493/image-queen-general-grant-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Customer reward poster template, editable text and design
Customer reward poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735646/customer-reward-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Power of music] / chromo. of Duval & Hunter, Philadelphia ; Jas. F. Queen after A. Dircks.
[Power of music] / chromo. of Duval & Hunter, Philadelphia ; Jas. F. Queen after A. Dircks.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691118/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Business deals poster template, editable text & design
Business deals poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10215934/business-deals-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Ruins on the Nile / J.H. ; J.Q. (James Fuller Queen, 1820 or 1821-1886)
Ruins on the Nile / J.H. ; J.Q. (James Fuller Queen, 1820 or 1821-1886)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690558/ruins-the-nile-jh-jq-james-fuller-queen-1820-1821-1886Free Image from public domain license
Porker party poster template, editable text & design
Porker party poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10214721/porker-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[George Washington, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly left, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
[George Washington, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly left, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687739/image-james-fuller-queen-vintage-poster-george-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories poster template, editable text and design
Bedtime stories poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579291/bedtime-stories-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Photograph album. John F. DuComb, No. 27 S. 6th Street, Philadelphia by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Photograph album. John F. DuComb, No. 27 S. 6th Street, Philadelphia by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690801/image-vintage-poster-6th-advertisementsFree Image from public domain license
Railway transportation poster template, editable text and design
Railway transportation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902046/railway-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Abraham Lincoln, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
[Abraham Lincoln, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687946/image-oval-face-abraham-lincoln-queenFree Image from public domain license
Local farmers community poster template, editable text and design
Local farmers community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976214/local-farmers-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Bird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691361/image-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license