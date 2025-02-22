Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagequeenvintage posterqueen ilustrationillustrated posterrockbridge countyposterassociatedobjectsvintage illustrationsThe natural bridge, Rockbridge County, Va. from a sketch by Maj. Ths. H. Williamson, instructor of drawing, in the Va. Military Institution / on stone by Jas. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co. Lith. Philada.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 922 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6722 x 8747 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThe Life and Legacy of Queen Victoria Facebook post template from original art illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541445/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseEmpire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
Washington mills Gloucester N.J. near Philadelphia / drawn by J. Queen.
The Reign of Elizabeth I poster template from original art illustration, editable design
Armory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Charleston, S.C. custom house / C.C. Kuchel ; P.S. Duval & Co.'s Steam Lith. Press, Philada.
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…
The champions of liberty, P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
Buildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…
Peerless by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
[Apollo Belvidere, study showing the forehead, eyes, and bridge of nose] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886) [General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
[Power of music] / chromo. of Duval & Hunter, Philadelphia ; Jas. F. Queen after A. Dircks.
Ruins on the Nile / J.H. ; J.Q. (James Fuller Queen, 1820 or 1821-1886)
[George Washington, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly left, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Photograph album. John F. DuComb, No. 27 S. 6th Street, Philadelphia by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
[Abraham Lincoln, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Bird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)