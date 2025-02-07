rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Thaddeus Davids and Cos. writing inks / lith. of Snyder, Black & Sturn 92 William St. New York., Snyder, Black & Sturn…
Save
Edit Image
vintage writingpublic domain postersnew yorkvintage posterantiquenew york posterfountain artvintage illustration fountain
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Kemp's vegetable pastilles for expelling worms from the system / lith. of Snyder, Black & Sturn 92 William St. New York.…
Kemp's vegetable pastilles for expelling worms from the system / lith. of Snyder, Black & Sturn 92 William St. New York.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690780/image-vintage-advertisement-poster-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…
[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687940/image-antique-prints-ocean-liner-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
Pocahontas saving the life of Capt. John Smith / New England Chromo. Lith. Co.
Pocahontas saving the life of Capt. John Smith / New England Chromo. Lith. Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691074/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
"Hear me son"
"Hear me son"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688269/hear-sonFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"You Need Only One Soap—Ivory Soap", 1898 advertisement for Ivory Soap, by the Strobridge Lith. Co., Cin'ti & New York.…
"You Need Only One Soap—Ivory Soap", 1898 advertisement for Ivory Soap, by the Strobridge Lith. Co., Cin'ti & New York.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665767/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
David Belasco's new farcical comedy, Naughty Anthony
David Belasco's new farcical comedy, Naughty Anthony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683011/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Brewster & Co. Coach Makers, 372 & 374 Broome St.
Brewster & Co. Coach Makers, 372 & 374 Broome St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613782/brewster-co-coach-makers-372-374-broome-stFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
Best in the world - the Brainerd & Armstrong Co's spool silk. The Bartholdi Statue of Liberty, the largest in the world.
Best in the world - the Brainerd & Armstrong Co's spool silk. The Bartholdi Statue of Liberty, the largest in the world.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907632/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Art market poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
"Mother's bread" pure as mother made it. Made by J.A. Dahn & Son, 15, 17, 19, North Oxford St., Brooklyn, Gray Lith. Co.…
"Mother's bread" pure as mother made it. Made by J.A. Dahn & Son, 15, 17, 19, North Oxford St., Brooklyn, Gray Lith. Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689329/image-vintage-kitchen-advertisement-posterFree Image from public domain license
The Big Apple poster template, editable design
The Big Apple poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638326/the-big-apple-poster-template-editable-designView license
William Collier in Augustus Thomas' new comedy, On the quiet
William Collier in Augustus Thomas' new comedy, On the quiet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649767/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A circa 1884 poster for William Shakespeare's Hamlet, starring Thos. W. Keene.
A circa 1884 poster for William Shakespeare's Hamlet, starring Thos. W. Keene.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324971/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable design
Vintage Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701667/vintage-ephemera-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Advertisement for Kodak Folding Pocket Camera 1900
Advertisement for Kodak Folding Pocket Camera 1900
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976580/photo-image-person-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Tammany tiger a melodrama of New York life by H. Grattan Donnelly.
A Tammany tiger a melodrama of New York life by H. Grattan Donnelly.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printer
[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687899/abraham-lincoln-bust-portrait-with-beard-strobridge-co-lith-printerFree Image from public domain license
City life film poster template
City life film poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062944/city-life-film-poster-templateView license
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690110/png-american-architecture-artView license
El "Tricófero de Barry": diamante, Abril
El "Tricófero de Barry": diamante, Abril
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511102/tricofero-barry-diamante-abrilFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Gift for the grangers / J. Hale Powers & Co. Fraternity & Fine Art Publishers, Cin'ti. ; Strobridge & Co. Lith. Cincinnati…
Gift for the grangers / J. Hale Powers & Co. Fraternity & Fine Art Publishers, Cin'ti. ; Strobridge & Co. Lith. Cincinnati…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690636/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735288/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Poster of Thos. W. Keene in William Shakespeare's MacBeth, c. 1884.
Poster of Thos. W. Keene in William Shakespeare's MacBeth, c. 1884.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324944/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage photography exhibition poster template, original photography from Thomas Eakins, editable design
Vintage photography exhibition poster template, original photography from Thomas Eakins, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498881/image-person-art-manView license
Venice the golden / G. Vivian., Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Venice the golden / G. Vivian., Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687930/venice-the-golden-vivian-gray-lith-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A wintry day, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
A wintry day, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688088/wintry-day-gray-lith-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain license